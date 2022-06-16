It's Gosling as we've never seen him before - and the internet doesn't know what to think. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures

It's Gosling as we've never seen him before - and the internet doesn't know what to think. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures

Actor Ryan Gosling will star as Ken in next year's live-action Barbie movie – but one year before release, fans have already been given a sneak peek at the star in character.

Warner Brothers Pictures tweeted this photo of 41-year-old Gosling in character as Barbie's boyfriend Ken, complete with bleached-blonde hair, double denim, washboard abs and even his own Ken-branded Y-front underwear.

The bold new look is causing much debate online – some fans love it, while others aren't sure what to think – and Gosling's already been compared to everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Freddie Prinze Jr to Frankie Grande:

if you feel the desire to text me updates about the Barbie film, I already know the tea before you know the tea. I have already processed the Ryan Gosling photo for a thousand lifetimes. — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) June 15, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

how did they make ryan gosling look unattractive for a barbie movie? how is this possible… https://t.co/to97SngX3z — ex dominican (@TAEGlJlNS) June 15, 2022

Literally that is already what Ryan gosling looked like to me. thats what every hot guy celeb looks like. I dont know why u guys are mad — helena (@freshhel) June 15, 2022

Ryan Gosling stops acting for 5 years. Comes back to play a Gay Ken Doll. Greatest of all time https://t.co/iZGcQtHBme — Sofia Coppium (@HydraSPOOKY) June 15, 2022

why does Ryan Gosling as Ken Barbie look like a Russian spy in a ‘80s family-friendly comedy movie starring Steve Martin as a divorced dad — Hagai Palevsky (he/him) (@DialHForHagai) June 15, 2022

It's unclear what exactly we should expect from Barbie, set for release in July 2023: After several years stuck in development – stars including Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer had been in talks to play the title character – the film is now going ahead directed by indie darling Greta Gerwig, with a screenplay by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Aussie Margot Robbie will now play Barbie – and fans have already been given a look at her in the role:

Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures

Development of the film started way back in 2009, but finally kicked into gear last year when Gerwig signed on to direct. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said she intended to subvert expectations.

"People immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted'," she said.

"If we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."