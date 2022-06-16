Voyager 2021 media awards
Internet left stunned by first look at Ryan Gosling in Barbie movie

3 minutes to read
It's Gosling as we've never seen him before - and the internet doesn't know what to think. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures

news.com.au
By Nick Bond

Actor Ryan Gosling will star as Ken in next year's live-action Barbie movie – but one year before release, fans have already been given a sneak peek at the star in character.

Warner Brothers Pictures tweeted this photo of 41-year-old Gosling in character as Barbie's boyfriend Ken, complete with bleached-blonde hair, double denim, washboard abs and even his own Ken-branded Y-front underwear.

The bold new look is causing much debate online – some fans love it, while others aren't sure what to think – and Gosling's already been compared to everyone from Ellen DeGeneres to Freddie Prinze Jr to Frankie Grande:

It's unclear what exactly we should expect from Barbie, set for release in July 2023: After several years stuck in development – stars including Anne Hathaway and Amy Schumer had been in talks to play the title character – the film is now going ahead directed by indie darling Greta Gerwig, with a screenplay by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story).

Aussie Margot Robbie will now play Barbie – and fans have already been given a look at her in the role:

Margot Robbie as Barbie. Photo / Twitter @wbpictures
Development of the film started way back in 2009, but finally kicked into gear last year when Gerwig signed on to direct. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, she said she intended to subvert expectations.

"People immediately have an idea of, 'Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' but our goal is to be like, 'Whatever you're thinking, we're going to give you something totally different - the thing you didn't know you wanted'," she said.

"If we can do all that and provoke a thoughtful conversation, then we're really firing on all cylinders."