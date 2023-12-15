"Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," wrote Taylor Swift alongside photos with Antoni Porowski, Gracie Abrams, Zoe Kravitz and others.

"Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday," wrote Taylor Swift alongside photos with Antoni Porowski, Gracie Abrams, Zoe Kravitz and others.

Taylor Swift has given us a glimpse into her star-studded birthday bash.

The pop icon celebrated turning 34 on Wednesday (NY time) with a party in New York City attended by many of her A-lister pals, and posted snaps from her big day on Instagram the next day, reports People Magazine.

Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff. Photo / Instagram

Some of the big names in attendance were Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Jack Antonoff, Sabrina Carpenter, Gracie Abrams, Este Haim, Alana Haim, Zoe Kravitz and Antoni Porowski, along with Swift’s longtime, childhood friend Abigail Anderson — all of whom were pictured hanging out with the Anti-Hero songstress on Instagram.

Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were also spotted at the party in photos taken outside Manhattan nightclub The Box, where the celebration was held after a dinner at Freemans Restaurant.

“Can’t believe this year … actually … happened? Thank you for all your beautiful birthday wishes yesterday,” wrote Swift in the Instagram post’s caption, looking back on her many accomplishments of 2023. Highlights include launching the Eras Tour, breaking records with its theatrical movie and nabbing the title of Time’s Woman of the Year.

In the social media post’s main picture, Kravitz can be seen holding a Milk Bar cake adorned with the words “Birthday Girl of the Year” in frosting.

Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Taylor Swift. Photo / Instagram

The Karma singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce was not present at her birthday bash, but People confirmed earlier this week that the football star couldn’t leave Kansas City due to having mandatory practices with his NFL team, the Chiefs.

The couple celebrated her birthday early with a few pals in Kansas City at a holiday party on Sunday, where they were seen posing with partygoers and sharing kisses in group photographs throughout the night.

Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter. Photo / Instagram

Swift’s close friend Selena Gomez was also not spotted at the celebration, but she did publicly wish Swift a happy birthday via Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the goddess that is @TaylorSwift,” wrote Gomez, 31, accompanied by a candid picture of the besties posing in a mirror selfie.

The Lose You To Love Me singer also posted a message to her Instagram Story which read “I love you.”