Mila Kunis was stunned by her peers' reaction to Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap. Photo / Supplied

Mila Kunis has waded into the Will Smith Oscars slap controversy, saying she was stunned by her peers' reaction to the moment.

Smith received a standing ovation when he won Best Actor for his role in King Richard on the night – shortly after shocking the audience by slapping presenter Chris Rock on stage after Rock made a poorly received joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Now, Kunis says she and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, were some of the few people to stay in their seats when Smith won his award.

She told C Magazine about the moment while explaining the importance of leading by example, especially when it comes to her family.

"The idea of leading by example only makes sense when you actually have someone to lead," she said.

"We have our tiny little tribe here at home, and never once do I want to tell them to do something if I'm not willing to do it myself.

"Not standing up [at the Oscars], to me, was a no-brainer, but what was shocking to me was how many people did stand up.

"I thought, 'Wow, what a time we're living in that rather than do what's right, people focus on doing what looks good.' It's insane to me."

Will Smith has been banned from the Oscars for 10 years. Photo / AP

Smith has since been banned from the Oscars and other Academy events for 10 years.

The Academy released a statement at the time, saying the Oscars had been "overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour we saw Mr Smith exhibit on stage".