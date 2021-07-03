Iggy Azalea accused of 'blackfishing' in new music video

This isn't the first time Iggy Azalea has faced criticism. Photo / Youtube and Getty Images

Iggy Azalea has been slammed for her latest music video, being accused of blackfishing.

After the video for "I Am The Stripclub" dropped online, viewers noticed something off about the Australian rapper's appearance.

Azalea, who normally has long blonde hair and fair skin, appeared a lot darker in her latest music videos.

The look included long, straight black hair and darker skin colour.

After the release of the music video fans quickly commented on Azalea's "new look".

"Serving what? Appropriation and brown face?" one Twitter user responded. "Blackfish. That's what she's serving," another wrote.

I don’t know who that woman of color is, but it certainly ain’t Amethyst Amelia Kelly, known professionally as Iggy Azalea, who moved to the United States from Australia at the age of sixteen. https://t.co/wfSWVfvFgp — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) July 2, 2021

You are telling me that THIS is Iggy Azalea? When will the blackfishing cease? When. https://t.co/kt2eXtPJSB — bb-ace (@kandacesays) July 2, 2021

Why can't white women just be white? https://t.co/167LoHSsr3 — Queen Thicktoria, Esq. (Paid Advertisement) (@VeeCeeMurphy76) July 2, 2021

"Things will never change as long as the same people who try to make Black Women feel unwanted or that pass over us for actual options are stopped," another wrote.

The term "blackfish" suggests a non-POC is attempting to look or act like someone of Black or Arab descent.

The rapper has since spoken out, defending her use of make-up and revealing she had used the same shade for the past three years.

"I'm the same color as I always am, just in a dimly lit room with red lights. 'It's the same makeup from every other part of the video just with a Smokey eye and different wig. Just ignore them, who cares? Let em talk."

"I can't care about something that ridiculous and baseless. I'm wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it's the same shade I've worn for the last 3 years," she tweeted.

Iggy then shared an image of her foundation shade, adding: "I'm not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL. Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it's a club scene!"

It is also not the first time that Iggy has been subject to criticism about cultural appropriation.

In 2019, she responded to suggestions she had built her career on black appropriation and vowed to continue making the same type of music.

"I'm still going to make the same type of music and still be ridiculous and larger than life. So I can't be that f***ing sorry about it" she said.