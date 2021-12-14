'I was trapped': Ben Affleck's shock claim about marriage to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck has opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner, admitting he felt "trapped". Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck has opened up about his marriage to Jennifer Garner, admitting he felt "trapped". Photo / Getty Images

Ben Affleck has revealed he felt "trapped" in his decade-long marriage to actress Jennifer Garner.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner – who rekindled his romance with pop star Jennifer Lopez earlier this year – said on The Howard Stern Show he turned to alcohol as a coping mechanism when he realised he was no longer happy with Garner, who is the mother of his three children.

The high-profile pair were married in 2005 before announcing their split in 2015.

"We probably would've ended up at each other's throats. I probably still would've been drinking," Affleck candidly admitted.

"Part of why I started drinking was because I was trapped. I was like, 'I can't leave because of my kids, but I'm not happy, what do I do?' And what I did was drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.

"Ultimately we tried. We tried. We tried because we had kids, but both of us felt like we didn't want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.

"The truth was we took our time, we made the decision, we grew apart. We had a marriage that didn't work. I knew she was a good mum, and I hoped she knew I was a good dad. I had to get sober, and I acknowledge that."

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were married for 10 years. Photo / Getty Images

Affleck checked himself into rehabilitation for alcoholism in 2018 and has been working on his health since following years of addiction issues.

Affleck and Lopez went public with their relationship in July this year, after previously being engaged in 2002 before splitting two years later.

During his interview with Stern, the Gone Girl actor said he had reservations about reigniting a relationship with the US pop star due to the intense media interest surrounding their union.

"It crossed my mind for sure. My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it."

Despite this, it appears Affleck is happier than ever. In a recent interview with WSJ magazine, he said his relationship with Lopez was "beautiful".

Affleck and Jennifer Lopez rekindled their romance in April this year, before going public in July. Photo / Getty Images

"I can say that it's definitely beautiful to me," Affleck told the publication earlier this month. "And, you know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that.

"It's a good story. It's a great story. And, you know, maybe one day I'll tell it. I'll write it all out … and then I'll light it on fire."