'I know who loaded that gun': District Attorney speaks out about Rust shooting 'sabotage' claims

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies rejected claims of sabotage by attorneys hired to defend crew members at the centre of the probe. Photo / GMA via YouTube

The District Attorney investigating the tragic death on the set of Rust claims she know who loaded the gun.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins lost her life on the set of Rust when a gun operated by Alec Baldwin went off during filming. And now District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies is investigating the incident and has dismissed claims the incident was due to sabotage, refuting allegations made by the armourer's lawyer.

She told Good Morning America investigators found live rounds on set, and that she knows who loaded the fatal shot. When asked the question she said "yes", but could not reveal the identity of the person as the investigation is ongoing.

Carmack-Altwies pointed out there were "so many levels of failures" on the set of the western movie.

"We still don't know how they got on the set and how they got there I think will be one of the most important factors going into a charging decision," Carmack-Altwies told GMA.

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film. Photo / AP

The investigation into how the incident unfolded is ongoing. Armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed supplied the gun, and it was reportedly checked by assistant director David Halls prior to it being handed to Baldwin for use.

"It's probably more important to focus on what led up to the shooting because the moment of the shooting, we know that at least Mr Baldwin had no idea that the gun was loaded, so it's more how did that gun get loaded, what levels of failure happened and were those levels of failure criminal?

"Defence attorneys have come up with conspiracy theories and used the word 'sabotage.' We do not have proof."

Gutierrez-Reed's lawyer Jason Bowles claimed the incident may have been caused by sabotage by a third party, the Mail Online reports.