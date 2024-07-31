Police had recovered 377 sexual images sent to Edwards from an adult man via WhatsApp between December 16, 2020, and August 14, 2021, the court heard.

Ian Hope, prosecuting, said the man, who has not been identified, initially contacted Edwards through social media and that the images were “clearly sent” with the disgraced broadcaster’s approval.

At the end of February 2021, the male had asked Edwards “whether the stuff he was sending was too young”.

Edwards is said to have told the man not to send him underage images.

A further five images were read or opened by Edwards from February onwards.

Huw Edwards leaves Westminster Magistrates' Court surrounded by police and press. Photo / Getty Images

However, in August that year, an indecent film of a “younger child”, classified as category A, was sent to Edwards, the hearing heard.

The child depicted was said to be “virtually younger than all the other images”.

Hope said Edwards had discussed the film with the anonymous man, who said that the person depicted “was quite young looking”.

The sender then said that “he has more images which are even younger”.

Hope said: “Mr Edwards tells the male not to send him illegal images and no more are sent from this point although the chat continues and further legal pornographic images are sent.”

More than 10% (41) of the images sent to Edwards were indecent, with the “bulk” (37) sent between December 2020 and February 2021.

The court heard that no indecent images had been found on any of Edwards’ electronic devices.

Five images in the category A bracket were of children thought to be aged between around 13 and 15.

Category A images involve penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism.

A further two images were of children described as being aged between 7 and 9.

Huw Edwards faces prison sentence pic.twitter.com/sEIBZz6n0p — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) July 31, 2024

Hope noted that Edwards had expressed “genuine remorse” for his crime.

Philip Evans KC, defending, stressed that Edwards had not filmed any of the pornography himself and had not shared it elsewhere.

Evans said: “There is no suggestion in this case that Mr Edwards has in any way made in the traditional sense of the word any physical images or created images of any sort.

“It is important to remember for context as you would expect devices have been seized, they have been searched, there is nothing on those devices.

“It is only the images subject to the charge which came via WhatsApp chat, the court is dealing with.

“Mr Edwards did not keep any images, he did not send any images to anyone else, he did not and has not sought any similar images from anywhere else.”

He asked for Edwards’ exact address to not be read out in court, saying anti-BBC protests outside the court had placed his client in a “very difficult and volatile situation, which was upsetting”.

Edwards “was not only of good character but of exemplary character”, Evans said, “both of which are mitigating features in the sentencing council guidelines”.

Edwards was freed on bail, with restrictions on his use of the internet. Photo / Getty Images

Possession of category A images generally carries a tariff of between 26 weeks and three years in custody, according to sentencing council guidelines.

However, the court heard that Edwards could be spared jail with a suspended sentence, given his early guilty pleas, and previous good character.

Standing in the centre of the glass-panelled dock, Edwards confirmed his name, address and date of birth in a loud, clear voice during the 26-minute-long hearing.

He stood with his hands clasped together in front of him by his waist and kept his gaze fixed in the direction of presiding senior district judge Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring.

Edwards had given a slight smile as he entered the courtroom at 10.02am before he took his seat in the dock.

After Judge Goldspring scheduled a sentencing hearing for September 16, Edwards was freed on bail, with restrictions on his use of the internet.

Claire Brinton, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Accessing indecent images of underage people perpetuates the sexual exploitation of children, which has deep, long-lasting trauma on these victims.

“The CPS and the Metropolitan Police were able to prove that Edwards was receiving illegal material involving children via WhatsApp.

“This prosecution sends a clear message that the CPS, working alongside the police, will work to bring to justice those who seek to exploit children, wherever that abuse takes place.”

Sexual harm: Where to get help

If it’s an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you’ve ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

Call 0800 044 334

Text 4334

Email support@safetotalk.nz

For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it’s not your fault.