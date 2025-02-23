Hunter Schafer has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, an act she alleges is a direct consequence of the Trump administration's policies. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, an act she alleges is a direct consequence of the Trump administration's policies. Photo / Getty Images

United States trans actress Hunter Schafer, known for the HBO hit show Euphoria, has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, slamming the Trump Administration which has opposed recognition of gender diversity.

Schafer blamed the policies of US President Donald Trump for the modification of her gender - despite having identity documents marked female “coming up on a decade now” - in a TikTok story published on Thursday evening local time and rebroadcast as a video Friday.

“I filled everything out just like I normally would. I put female and when it was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male,” she said, brandishing her passport and explaining she had had to renew the document after it was stolen last year.

Trump in his first days in office declared the country would recognise only two genders - men and women - and has targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

According to the State Department, under an executive order on what the Trump administration calls “Gender Ideology Extremism”, the Bureau of Consular Affairs would stop issuing identification documents with an “X” marker for non-binary people.