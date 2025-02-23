Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Hunter Schafer slams Trump administration after passport gender changed to male

AFP
3 mins to read

Hunter Schafer has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, an act she alleges is a direct consequence of the Trump administration's policies. Photo / Getty Images

Hunter Schafer has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, an act she alleges is a direct consequence of the Trump administration's policies. Photo / Getty Images

United States trans actress Hunter Schafer, known for the HBO hit show Euphoria, has said her passport gender marker was changed to male, slamming the Trump Administration which has opposed recognition of gender diversity.

Schafer blamed the policies of US President Donald Trump for the modification of her gender - despite having identity documents marked female “coming up on a decade now” - in a TikTok story published on Thursday evening local time and rebroadcast as a video Friday.

“I filled everything out just like I normally would. I put female and when it was picked up today and I opened it up, they had changed the marker to male,” she said, brandishing her passport and explaining she had had to renew the document after it was stolen last year.

Trump in his first days in office declared the country would recognise only two genders - men and women - and has targeted transgender people in a slew of other orders.

According to the State Department, under an executive order on what the Trump administration calls “Gender Ideology Extremism”, the Bureau of Consular Affairs would stop issuing identification documents with an “X” marker for non-binary people.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“We will only issue passports with an M or F sex marker that match the customer’s biological sex at birth,” the website says.

Hunter Schafer revealed the changes made to her passport in a video on TikTok. Photo / @csbvkjbvkbkjjvkfsjk
Hunter Schafer revealed the changes made to her passport in a video on TikTok. Photo / @csbvkjbvkbkjjvkfsjk

Schafer said her gender on her birth certificate hasn’t been changed to female, leading her to believe that “the agencies who are in charge of passports ... are now required to cross reference birth certificates”.

“This is the first time this has happened to me since I changed my gender marker... and I do believe it is a direct result of the administration our country is currently operating under.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

She said she was “shocked” to see the “M” on her passport and that she was spurred to post about it to “note the reality of the situation and that it is actually happening”.

Despite her concerns, Schafer was defiant.

Trans people “are never going to stop existing. I’m never gonna stop being trans, a letter in a passport can’t change that and f*** this administration,” the actress in her 20s said, speaking into the camera on her phone.

Transgender rights have become a hot-button issue in the US, despite trans people being a small minority of the population.

Republicans hammered Democrats on transgender issues ahead of the 2024 election, capitalising on a broader culture war over LGBTQ rights.

- Agence France-Presse

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment