House of the Dragon season two teaser trailer has dropped. Photo / HBO

Warning: Season one spoilers ahead.

Get ready House of the Dragon fans, the first trailer for season 2 of the Games of Thrones’ spin off show has dropped.

The show’s official X (formerly Twitter) page, teased fans on Saturday revealing a “first look” at the second season would be shared the next day. Posting two promotional posters of Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, the posters read “Blood for blood. Fire to fire”.

Despite the announcement, it seems fans weren’t expecting a trailer as Entertainment Weekly reported the clip was played unexpectedly at the comic convention CCXP23 in Sao Paulo, Brazil over the weekend shocking fans and resulting in a huge applause.

Tomorrow.

The first look at #HOTDS2 is coming with fire and blood. #HOTDnaCCXP pic.twitter.com/Yknlfh5T6Z — House of the Dragon (@HouseofDragon) December 1, 2023

The teaser trailer appears to clear up some questions fans had at the end of season one making it clear that the beckoning war is about to explode in the upcoming season. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, played by Eve Best, can be heard saying in the teaser: “There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin. And no war so bloody as a war between dragons”.

As well as plenty of dragons making an appearance in the trailer for the fantasy adventure drama, fans got their first look at the new actors joining the series which will be available on Sky Go, SoHo and Neon from early winter 2024.

An exact date is yet to be revealed, as is a full length trailer.

House of the Dragon is based on the novel Fire and Blood by George R R Martin and created with showrunner Ryan Condal. Like Game Of Thrones and the first season of the spinoff, it’s expected the next season will include gory violence, weird sex, massive battles, Machiavellian machinations and, of course, fire breathing dragons.

Like the first season, it’s expected the next season will have a huge budget. The first season cost an eye-watering US$300 million ($484 million) to produce.

It comes after news there is another Game of Thrones spin off in the works that will start production early next year. Titled A King of the Seven Kingdoms, the show is an adaption of Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas and will serve as a prequel to GOT focusing on Sir Duncan the Tall and the future King Aegon V Targaryen.

“We always have Game of Thrones scripts, and ideas, in development,” HBO chief executive Casey Bloys said in New York last month.