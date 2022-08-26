House of the Dragon, a prequel to Game of Thrones, began on HBO on August 21. Video / HBO

House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 2.

HBO confirmed the exciting news on Saturday, after the first episode premiered earlier this week to record ratings in Australia, New Zealand and around the world.

"We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one," Francesca Orsi, executive VP, HBO programming said in a statement.

"Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see TV.

"A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn't be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two."

HBO reports the first episode attracted an audience of 9.986 million viewers across linear and streaming platforms in the US, making it the most-watched premiere in the premium cable company's 51-year history. That figure has since rocketed to 20 million viewers in the US with delayed viewing.

It was the same success story closer to home, with Australian streaming services Binge and Foxtel – both of which express-streamed the first episode to Aussie audiences – reporting the debut became the number one premiere for the platforms.

Further, it also proved the largest series launch in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Given there are still nine episodes left in the first season, which air weekly on Mondays in New Zealand, fans will likely have a lengthy wait for more information on the second outing.

HotD is set 200 years before the events of Thrones, focusing on the rise and fall of House Targaryen – Daenerys Targaryen's family.

The series will home in on several chapters from Martin's book, Fire & Blood, during an era dubbed "Dance of the Dragons", which chronicles a civil war that breaks out among the ruling house over the successor for King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine).

After just one episode, a showdown is brewing between Viserys' daughter, Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock, later played by Emma D'Arcy), and his brother, Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith).

And then there's the young Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey, later played by Olivia Cooke), who it appears is being groomed by her father and the King's Hand Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) to move in on Viserys and potentially start a new line of succession entirely.

• House of the Dragon airs on Mondays on Neon and Sky Go and on SoHo at 1pm and again at 8.30pm.