Hosts' emotional reaction to Duncan Garner quitting AM Show: 'We will miss you so much'

Amanda and Mark's tributes to Garner on The AM Show this morning. Video / Three

Duncan Garner's former co-hosts Amanda Gillies and Mark Richardson teared up while paying tribute to him on The AM Show this morning.

Gillies and Richardson got emotional as they spoke out about Garner's decision to leave and paid tribute to their former colleague.

"As you know, our mate Duncan had decided to turn off his very early morning alarm and have some well-deserved time off with his family," Gillies said.

"This job is all-consuming and for the past twenty years, Duncan has given it his all.

"When we first hosted Story together, it was actually my first presenting gig, he physically held my hand right up until we went on air.

"He knew I was nervous. He did the same when I shared my infertility issues on the show, he knew I was hurting. He now wants and deserves a break and we will miss you so much DG."

Richardson said that when he joined the show he was "in awe" of Garner's abilities as a broadcaster.

He broke down as he revealed that Garner was the only colleague he had ever invited to his family's Christmas celebration and told his mate: "If he is listening, you're welcome anytime you like mate."

It comes after a statement from Three yesterday revealed Garner was stepping down from the show after nearly five years as its host and 20 with the network, citing "brutal work hours" as the reason.

He has hosted the show since its inception in 2017.

Duncan Garner announced he was leaving The AM Show yesterday. Photo / Supplied

Garner has been off-air for more than a fortnight, prompting social media speculation about his role. His departure is immediate.

Magic Talk host Ryan Bridge will continue hosting this week until a replacement can be found.

Garner, 47, said he had decided to leave the "best job ever" because he was struggling with the "brutal hours".

Garner said he would miss working with co-hosts Richardson and Gillies.

"I have a particularly heavy heart leaving our AM team and have loved being on air daily with Amanda and Mark. They are brilliant, fun co-hosts and I trust them immensely.

"This place has been home for 20 years and it's bloody hard to say goodbye but I have to. I have a few important family and personal things that need my attention and now is the right time to go."