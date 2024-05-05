Home and Away star Matt Evans got caught in a rip at Bronte beach, suffering a painful injury to his hand. Photo / Instagram @thisismattevans

Home and Away star Matt Evans has revealed he suffered a horror injury after a day out surfing went wrong.

The 27year-old soap star was reportedly surfing at Bronte beach over the weekend when he attempted to take on a large wave and fell off his surfboard and got caught in a rip.

Taking to Instagram, Evans shared multiple pictures after the scary ordeal, noting that he was “slammed up against the rocks” in the water where he suffered a horror injury to his hand.

“It’s all smiles in these stories, but... I just got caught in a rip at Bronte with a massive set,” he said as he showed off his sore and bloody hand.

Confessing he was a “very lucky guy” he said the incident could have been “much, much worse” and added, “I got slammed up against the rocks and I was very lucky.”

“This is a reminder to be safe out there, kids, in the water, because mother nature can get you.”

Sharing multiple pictures on social media, it was quickly revealed the star’s safe journey back to shore was thanks to a fellow TV star - Bondi Rescue’s Anthony ‘Harries’ Caroll.

Despite a painful looking injury, the actor shared a photo of the two smiling on the beach captioning it “‘Bronte’ Rescue sorted it first.”

Evans has been a regular actor on the popular Australian soap drama since 2021, however, his television debut was one year earlier when he auditioned on The Voice.

Speaking to the Daily Telegraph about landing his role on Home and Away, the star explained he had no prior acting experience and confessed every day on set is full of “learning”.

“I went in there with a clean slate and I am learning so much day-by-day,’ he said.

“My first day in the studio, I kind of had a bit of a freak out because it’s just a lot of people around and I didn’t know what I was doing. I’m just trying to learn on the job.”