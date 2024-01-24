Actor Devin Ratray has missed the beginning of the domestic violence case brought against him by his ex-girlfriend due to him allegedly being hospitalised "in critical condition", according to his lawyers. Photo / Todd Williamson

Devin Ratray, an actor best known for playing Buzz McCallister in the first two films of the Home Alone franchise, was set to go to trial this week in Oklahoma for a domestic violence charge filed by his ex-girlfriend until it was delayed by his sudden hospitalisation.

Lawyers representing Ratray had informed the judge presiding over the case that he was “in critical condition” at a hospital out of state and could not be present for the trial.

According to TMZ, a family member told the outlet Ratray had since been released from a hospital in New York City. He is now at home and resting on the advice of doctors.

There has been no information released as to how the actor ended up in hospital, nor as to how long he’d been hospitalised for.

However, records from the court do confirm Ratray, 47, was outside Oklahoma when he sought medical assistance.

The medical emergency has now left the prolonged case at a standstill.

Jury selection was originally slated for January 22, with the trial to begin soon after. However, the case has since been reset and the pretrial moved to next month to accommodate for the hospitalisation.

Ratray was arrested in December 2021 after his now ex-girlfriend filed a police report alleging that he had pushed her, punched her in the face and held his hands against her throat and mouth.

In the probable cause affidavit obtained by TMZ, she alleged Ratray said to her, “This is how you die.” The pair were in a hotel room at the time, and it’s believed Ratray had been drinking heavily.

The police eventually charged Ratray with a domestic assault felony and a battery by strangulation felony, on top of a domestic assault and battery misdemeanour. The actor was released under a US$25,000 ($40,987) bond.

Since making his first court appearance in February 2022, where he entered a not-guilty plea for the charges against him, the case has only made small steps forward. The most recent news of Ratray’s health status now indicates the case will be extended even further down the line.