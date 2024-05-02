Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 35 years after meeting on set in 1987. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick have been married for 35 years after meeting on set in 1987. Photo / Getty Images

Actress Kyra Sedgwick has made a saucy confession about her relationship with her A-list husband, Kevin Bacon.

The Hollywood couple have been married for over 35 years and starred in multiple films together so it may come as no surprise to fans that they have had their fair share of intimate moments on set.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live this week to promote her new play, All of Me, Sedgwick opened up about her and Bacon’s sex life after a fan asked if they had ever used their on-set trailers for sexual interactions.

“Yes! Absolutely. Oh yeah,” Sedgwick said without hesitation. “If the trailer’s rockin’, don’t come knockin’.”

She added, “It’s a good line, right?”

The couple have starred in multiple films together over the span of their careers and relationship. Photo / Getty Images

Bacon and Sedgwick first met in 1987 while on the set of Lemon Sky and wasted no time in making their relationship official, going on to marry the following year. They have two children, son Travis, 34, and daughter Sosie, 32.

The actress has been open about her relationship over the years, telling People magazine in 2020 that the secret to marriage success is in not taking advice from celebrities.

“I joke that the secret to a successful marriage is to not take marriage advice from celebrities.” Sedgwick then sweetly added, “I guess if I had to think too much about [our marriage], that would probably not be a good thing. We just got lucky. I honestly believe that’s truth.”

Despite confessing fans shouldn’t take marriage advice from stars, she did advise, “There has to be some piece of wholeness that is within yourself before you can let somebody love you the way that you need to be loved.”

Bacon and Sedgwick have not co-starred in a film together since 2004, however, that is due to change soon with the upcoming movie Connescence.



