Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Oscar-winner Robert Redford dies, aged 89

news.com.au
4 mins to read

Robert Redford was an actor who could easily pivot from thrillers to comedy. Photo / Supplied

Robert Redford was an actor who could easily pivot from thrillers to comedy. Photo / Supplied

One of the world’s most famous movie stars, Robert Redford, has died, aged 89.

He starred alongside other Hollywood legends of his era including Barbra Streisand, Paul Newman and Jane Fonda.

The Oscar winner died in his sleep in the city of Provo, Utah, south of Salt Lake City, management

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save