Five (l-r): Sean Conlon, Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, Richard Breen and Jason Brown. Photo / Getty Images

Everybody get up because Five – also known as 5ive – have announced a massive Auckland show.

They were one of the most successful boybands of the 90s and sold over 10 million records worldwide thanks to their catchy songs such as Keep On Movin’, When the Lights Go Out and We Will Rock You - now you’ll have the chance to see them in live in person.

This morning the popular band announced their Australasian tour which includes an intimate show at Auckland’s Powerstation. Taking place on March 5 next year, the show will be DJ and hosted by captain good vibes himself, Levins, as the band promise to reunite for a night that is bound to put a smile on your face.

Full of nostalgia and a good old boogie, the British boyband currently consisting of Sean Conlon, Ritchie Neville, and Scott Robinson were formed by Simon Cowell and his team - the same people who founded the Spice Girls - and quickly shot to fame with their song Slam Dunk (Da Funk).

Debuting at number 10 on the UK Singles Chart, the band had little success in America until the song was picked up by the NBA as its theme song and then everything changed.

By 1998, one year after their debut, they released When the Lights Go Out which quickly became an international hit and earned Gold status in the US.

Despite disbanding in 2001, the band who originally included Robinson, Neville, Conlon, as well as Abz Love and Jason “J” Brown, have come back together multiple times, however, the recent tour announcement will only include performances from Robinson, Neville, Conlon.

LOWDOWN:

Who: Five

When: Auckland’s Powerstation

When: March 5 2024

Tickets: Pre-sale: Friday August 18, 10am

General Public: Monday August 21, 10am