Hilary Barry has taken to Instagram to reveal why she has been off-air in recent days.

The Seven Sharp presenter was noticeably absent from the show on Monday and Tuesday night with her co-host, Jeremy Wells being joined by Sacha McNeil.

And Barry took to Instagram last night to reveal her absence is a result of being in isolation due to Covid.

The TVNZ presenter posted a photo of a kereru in a tree with the caption "I've been spending a bit of time watching birds. (7 days actually as per Ministry of Health guidelines.)"

Barry is yet to confirm if she has Covid-19 or is isolating as a household contact.

Hilary Barry reveals why she has been off-air this week. Photo / Instagram @hilarybarry

The presenter however would be classed as a critical worker, which means she could continue to work as a household contact, should she wish.

Barry joins a long list of TVNZ presenters who have had to isolate due to the virus. Matty McLean revealed in April he was isolating after testing positive. He, like Barry, revealed the news on Instagram.

Posting a video to his social media account the Breakfast co-host said, "The novel coronavirus must've seen my cocky messages to my friends exclaiming how amazing it was I hadn't been infected yet," he wrote alongside a clip of his positive RAT.

"Feeling fine, but obviously hunkering down at home for a bit. See you soon!"

McLean's diagnosis followed TVNZ deputy political editor Maiki Sherman who shared on Twitter in early April that she and her whānau were Covid-positive.

TVNZ Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson was also off-air in March after potential contact with a positive Covid-19 case, her absence prompted speculation she had indeed contracted the virus. However, posts on her Instagram account later appeared to show she was on a family holiday rather than in Covid-induced isolation.

A spokesperson for TVNZ said, like many Kiwi organisations, they are feeling the impact of Covid but "at this stage", aren't down on presenter numbers.

Asked if there's a chance some old favourite faces may be waiting in the wings, the spokesperson told the Herald the company is "fortunate" to have several presenters who work across numerous programmes and are "very used to covering for each other, which allows presenters to travel for certain stories or take scheduled holidays".