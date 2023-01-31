Hilaria Baldwin has spoken out following news of the pending charges against Alec Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

Hilaria Baldwin has spoken out following news of the pending charges against Alec Baldwin. Photo / Getty Images

Alec Baldwin is expected to be officially charged with involuntary manslaughter for the death of Halyna Hutchins and now his wife is revealing the impact it’s had on their family.

In a new Instagram post made hours after news of the pending charges, Hilaria Baldwin emotionally told fans they have been the family’s “community and our village” during the fallout since the fatal shooting and continued to thank them for their support.

Sharing a photo of the actor surrounded by seven of his children, the former yoga teacher signed off the post with “Alec, we love you and we are here for you.”

It comes after she opened up about the situation on her podcast, Witches Anonymous, sombrely admitting she would have “crumbled” without the support of their fans.

“It’s been an emotional time for my family and I do so want to express to you how grateful I am for your support and your kindness and your reason,” she said.

“Quite honestly, I think without it, we would crumble, so thank you so much for being our rock

Page Six has reported the Baby Boss actor is expected to face charges this week alongside the Rust on-set armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed following the tragic death of Hutchins in October 2021.

If found guilty the pair could face a maximum of 18 months in jail.

The news outlet has also reported they are set to be charged with an enhancement for use of a firearm which if found guilty will see them spend a mandatory minimum sentence of five years behind bars.

Cinematographer Hutchins died on the set of Rust in 2021 after being shot with a gun Baldwin was holding. The actor says he thought he was handling a “cold gun” (one without live ammunition) at the time of the incident.

Baldwin later said during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos that he didn’t pull the trigger.

“The trigger wasn’t pulled,” he said.

However, ABC News reported last year that accidental discharge testing by the FBI has concluded the gun could not have been fired without the trigger being pulled.