Hilaria and Alec Baldwin welcome new baby – five months after last one

Hilaria Baldwin has welcomed a new child. Photo / Instagram

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have announced the birth of their sixth child together, just five months after the birth of their fifth child.

Hilaria posted a photo of herself with the six children, taken by husband Alec.

The newborn is reportedly a girl called Lucia.

In a separate post, Hilaria posted a photo of the baby, announcing her name and describing her as "a dream come true".

The couple already had sons Eduardo Pao Lucas, five-months-old, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, plus daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

It is the seventh child for Alec, who also has 25-year-old daughter Ireland.

A representative for the couple confirmed the news to People magazine, adding that no further statement will be made, beyond Hilaria's social media post.

The couple has not addressed speculation over whether they used a surrogate or adopted the newborn girl.

Social media fans have also pointed out the fact that, back in November, Hilaria said in an interview she wasn't sure whether they would expand the family - going as far as calling the idea "insanity".

"During times of COVID, it very much feels like we're done," she said just over three months ago.

"Everybody's asking me this question. I don't know. I've said in the past that I was done when I wasn't done. I think, right now, I'm so tired," she added. "And I feel, just with Covid – it's just insanity," she added.

The Baldwin family was at the centre of a scandal in recent months after Hilaria was accused of grossly exaggerating her Spanish heritage.

A social media user uncovered what they described as her "decade long grift", pointing out the multiple instances where Hilaria claimed to have been born in Spain.

Earlier this month, Hilaria issued an apology on Instagram.

"I've spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow. My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both," she wrote in the post.