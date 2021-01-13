Heather Graham, 50, shows off ageless figure in stunning bikini photo

Heather Graham proves that she can rock a bikini better than any 20-something in recent stunning Instagram pic. Photo / Heather Graham/Instagram

A recent photo posted by actress Heather Graham has stunned fans for one key reason.

The image, taken of the Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me star posing on a beach in a leopard print bikini led many to point out that the actress is actually 50 years of age.

Looking trim, tanned and relaxed, with messy beach waves in her hair and large sunglasses her only accessory, the actress looks so young it has stunned fans from far and wide, with one Instagram user commenting: "So are you trying to put the 20-something crowd to shame cause wow"

Another user couldn't hide their admiration for Heather's toned figure: "Oscar nomination for that BOD!!! How old are you now? Geezus!"

In further testament to her ability to defy the laws of ageing Graham recently posted a Tik Tok video of her roller skating, making reference to her iconic role in the 1997 film Boogie Nights. In the video Graham smilingly skates down the road in a light summer dress, looking barely a day older than the 27 years she was when she played "Rollergirl" in the edgy film about the porn industry.

"I'm inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me! #goskate"

@imheathergraham I'm inspired by the cool Rollergirls & their good vibes so I put on my skates. Remembering being the OGRollergirl in Boogie Nights. Duet me! #goskate ♬ Best Of My Love - The Emotions

Most recently Graham has appeared in CBS All Access series, The Stand and also posted of racy photo in October last year of her in costume for the filming of The Last Son of Isaac LeMay. The film, also starring Sam Worthington, is now in post-production, with a release date yet to be confirmed.