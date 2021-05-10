HBO Max series The Prince delayed out of respect for late Prince Philip

Upcoming HBO series 'The Prince' has been delayed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty

Upcoming HBO series 'The Prince' has been delayed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Photo / Getty

Upcoming HBO series The Prince has been delayed following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The satirical series which focuses on the life of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's son Prince George has been postponed after Prince Philip's death last month at the age of 99.

Showrunner Gary Janetti - who previously worked as a screenwriter on Family Guy and as an executive producer on Will and Grace - teased the upcoming show in a Twitter post made on April 4 that read: "The Prince coming soon on HBO Max."

A representative for streaming service HBO Max has now confirmed that the air date for the comedy has been moved out of respect for the Queen's late husband.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the rep said: "We were saddened to learn of Prince Philip's passing and will adjust plans for the series debut.

"A new date will be announced at a later time."

In the animated series, Philip is depicted as a decrepit and feeble old man, toothless and grey.

The Prince boasts a star-studded cast with Philip's character voiced by former Downton Abbey actor Dan Stevens, while Orlando Bloom portrays Prince Harry, writer-and-producer Zanetti voices Prince George, Lucy Punch plays Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Condola Rashad as Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Iwan Rheon as Prince William and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

Bloom previously admitted he was initially wary of accepting a role in the series, because he's "very proud" of his British roots, and didn't want to take part in a show that could be seen as cruelly mocking the UK's royal family.

However, the 43-year-old actor soon realised Janetti was presenting the series in a "very affectionate and witty way", and was encouraged to accept the role by his fiancée Katy Perry.

Bloom said: "I don't know if you've seen Gary's Instagram but he's incredibly funny and has a very affectionate and witty way of commenting on the royal family."