The couple have been at the centre of a widespread cheating rumour. Photo / Getty Images

Sources close to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have denied rumours they have split.

The "We Found Love" hitmaker is expecting her first child with her rapper boyfriend.

Insiders have confirmed to TMZ the cheating and splitting-up rumours that have been surfacing on the internet are false.

Other sources had claimed the rapper and Rihanna had decided to go their separate ways after infidelity claims, but the insider has revealed to the US-based website the couple are "fine" and the rumours are completely false.

Rihanna's designer has slammed the A$AP Rocky cheating rumours as "vile".

Shoe designer Amina Muaddi was caught in the middle of the rumours that Rihanna and A$AP had split after he allegedly "cheated" on the pop star with the designer and has spoken out for the first time after the rumours circulated.

While sources close to Rihanna and A$AP have denied the rumours, no one alleged to be involved has spoken out until now.

In a lengthy statement on Instagram, Muaddi wrote: "I've always believed that an unfounded lie spread on social media doesn't deserve any response or clarification, especially one that is so vile.

"I initially assumed that this fake gossip - fabricated with such malicious intent - would not be taken seriously. However, in the last 24h I've been reminded that we live in a society that is so quick to speak on topics regardless of factual basis and that nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be one of the most beautiful and celebrated time's in one's life."

She spoke of her "respect and affection" for Rihanna and A$AP, who she has worked with before.

Muaddi added: "Therefore I have to speak up as this is not only directed towards me but it is related to people I have a great amount of respect and affection for. While Rih is continuing to live her serene, best dressed pregnancy life and I go back to my business - I wish everyone a beautiful Easter weekend."

Rihanna and A$AP keep their relationship fairly private, despite the fact they're both international stars, but A$AP had previously opened up about how Rihanna was The One for him in a gushing interview.

When asked what it felt like to be in a relationship, he said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'The One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's 'The One.'"

The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala in 2021, but Rihanna insisted it was never meant to be that way, as she admits they nearly didn't even go together at all.

Speaking about that moment, she said: "We weren't even sure if we were going to go, so separately we were planning our looks just to be prepared. We ended up getting ready together and going and I didn't even realise we were on a carpet together until somebody said, 'You're making your debut,' and I was like, 'Oh, s***!'"

Rihanna shocked the world in January when she stepped out with a huge baby bump for a photoshoot in New York.