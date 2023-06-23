Harry Styles reportedly helped a fan during a concert on Tuesday night - and subsequently inspired thousands of copycats while doing so, reports HuffPost. Photo / Lloyd Wakefield

A video on TikTok - which has gone viral - shows the As It Was singer stopping his show in Cardiff, Wales so a pregnant woman named Sian could go to the bathroom and not miss any of his hit songs.

Once she returned to the audience, Styles helped the woman pick out a baby name, reports People.

“That’s a lot of pressure, Sian. You don’t really want me to name it?” Styles asked the woman while on stage.

After hesitating for a moment, the One Direction album said: “This could be quite fun though, couldn’t it? The mystery child! What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be? What’s it gonna be?”

Styles needed more information from the future mum before coming up with suggestions. He asked Sian questions about the baby and her pregnancy while she made her way closer to the stage so he could hear her better.

“Oh, you’re coming to the front?” Styles asked with a playfully suspicious expression on his face. “If you’re not pregnant, this is the greatest move I’ve ever seen.”

After Styles had provided fans with a clever excuse to score better seats at his next show - which will take place in Werchter, Belgium - Sian allegedly told the Sign of the Times maestro that she needed to go for a “wee”.

This prompted Styles to pause the concert so she could go to the restroom.

“Do you know what, I’m going to do this one time. If you go for a wee, I’m going to stall,” he revealed. “Sian, you won’t miss a thing. If you hurry up, you won’t miss a thing.”

The TikTok ended before viewers could see whether the singer did in fact wait for the pregnant concertgoer. HuffPost has reached out to Styles for comment, but did not immediately receive a reply.

However, People reports that Styles did indeed wait for Sian while she was in the restroom and entertained the crowd by reading their various signs and making small talk. When the future mum returned to the audience, Styles cheered for her and listed potential names: Stevie, Rafe, Harley and Caleb.

The rocker then asked the audience to pick the best name by getting them to cheer for their favourite. Caleb was the clear winner.

Styles is well-known for being extremely interactive with his fans during his performances.

In 2021 and 2022, he helped fans come out as gay during his shows. He also stopped a show in 2022 to provide one lucky concertgoer with dating advice.