"I thought it was sad that someone so young, that anyone was sleeping rough at the bus stop when it was cold," Harry Styles told a London court. Photo / Getty Images

"I thought it was sad that someone so young, that anyone was sleeping rough at the bus stop when it was cold," Harry Styles told a London court. Photo / Getty Images

A kind deed by singing sensation Harry Styles has led to an ongoing ordeal with a stalker.

Saddened by the sight of a young homeless man spotted near his home in London back in 2019, Styles, 28, offered food and money for a hotel room. Since then he has been stalked and had his home broken into by the individual he tried to help.

The Daily Mail reports Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 28, spent months camping outside the former One Direction star's home, following the singer to a nearby pub, ambushing him when he went jogging and posting objects in his letterbox.

After breaching a restraining order against Styles, Tarazaga-Orero - who is reportedly transitioning to a woman and wishes to be known as Diana Rachel Bam-Mist - will appear in court accused of breaking into the singer's home, assaulting a female member of staff and smashing a plant pot.

READ MORE: • Harry Styles cancels New Zealand tour

This follows an October 2019 conviction which banned the unemployed Tarazaga-Orero from approaching Styles. He was also banned from attending any of the singer's concerts and was to maintain a 250m distance at all times.

According to the Mail, Styles told a court in March 2019, he noticed Tarazaga-Orero sleeping in a bus stop and offered him cash to stay in a hotel.

And when he saw Tarazaga-Orero near his home he approached the 28-year-old to offer him food.

"I thought it was sad that someone so young, that anyone was sleeping rough at the bus stop when it was cold.

"I felt sorry for him," said the singer, currently dating American actress Olivia Wilde.

So later that night Styles pulled up next to the bus stop in his car and "offered him some money so that he could get a hotel or some food".

It is alleged that when Styles asked Tarazaga-Orero what he would like to eat, "edamame beans" was the request. Styles reportedly said he found this a bit "strange".

Instead the Brit Award-winning singer bought muffins and a bag of wraps from a vegan cafe.

"I passed him the bag of food through the window, at which point he asked me whether I wanted to go to a restaurant to eat with him," said Styles. "I found it to be a little odd.

"Something about it, his facial expression made me feel uneasy and it was at this point I realised there was something not quite straightforward about this situation."

It is alleged Styles then informed his security team about Tarazaga-Orero and was told not to continue to engage with the Spanish immigrant.

However, Styles continued to see Tarazaga-Orero outside his home every day and became sure the homeless man was following him when Styles started seeing him in his local pub.

It is also alleged that Tarazaga-Orero was spotted stuffing items in Styles' letter box on at least two occasions.

And when the singer was out jogging it is alleged his stalker appeared and tried to grab him.

According to the Mail, Tarazaga-Orero told magistrates he had told Styles he couldn't accept any money for religious reasons. But he alleges the singer "tried to buy him" and told him: "Let us come to a hotel, let us have some fun."

Tarazaga-Orero was sentenced to a 12-month community order requiring 30 days of rehabilitation activity, and ordered to pay £335 ($633).

The Daily Mail reports magistrates dismissed Tarazaga-Orero's restraining order breach but did not change the wording of the order.