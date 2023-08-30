Daniel Radcliffe stripped down to his underwear, revealing his incredibly jacked physique. Photo / Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe stripped down to his underwear, revealing his incredibly jacked physique. Photo / Getty Images

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe showed off his defined six-pack in the finale of his sitcom show Miracle Workers.

The English actor, 34, stripped down to a pair of white underwear in an intense scene from the series, which Radcliffe has starred in for the last four years.

Radcliffe plays road warrior Sid in the comedy’s fourth and final season, which is a far cry from his invisibility cloak days as young wizard Harry Potter, reports The Sun.

Throughout the series, Radcliffe has taken off his clothes more than a few times, but never has the star been seen with such an impressive physique.

The jacked-looking actor’s muscles weren’t just for show. Radcliffe was seen flexing his muscles as he ripped robots limb from limb in the spectacularly dramatic scene.

In the show, Radcliffe’s character is on a mission to eradicate the destructive technological beings from Boomtown, arriving at the post-apocalyptic setting from a nuclear-devastated wasteland.

Daniel Radcliffe showed off his buff transformation in the show's finale. Photo / Miracle Workers

The actor, who became a household name on the back of JK Rowling’s wizarding franchise, welcomed his first child in April and has been snapped multiple times pushing his son around in a pram while out and about.

The Swiss Army Man actor is dating longtime girlfriend Erin Darke, 38, and the new parents live together in New York.

The couple met at the end of 2012 on the set of the movie Kill Your Darlings.

Radcliffe said in the past: “It’ll be a hell of a story to tell our kids one day because of what our characters do with each other.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe. Photo / Getty Images

“Our characters are meeting and flirting with each other, so there is this kind of sweet record of us just meeting for the first time and flirting.”

In the movie, the pair filmed several romantic scenes together, including a passionate sex scene.

In another interview, Radcliffe admitted to being attracted to Darke immediately, revealing that he didn’t need to act in their scenes together.