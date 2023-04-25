Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have had their first child. Photo / Getty Images

Daniel Radcliffe has become a father for the first time.

The Harry Potter actor and his partner Erin Darke - who met in 2012 on the set of Kill Your Darlings announced last month they were expecting a baby and now, after the couple were pictured by MailOnline walking in New York while the 33-year-old star pushed a blue stroller, their representative has confirmed the 38-year-old actress has given birth.

No further information, including the sex of the baby or when they were born, has been released at the time of writing.

It was previously revealed the couple were “absolutely thrilled” at the prospect of parenthood. A source told the Daily Mirror newspaper: “Daniel and Erin could not be happier to be expecting. They are absolutely thrilled, and can’t wait to become a family of three.”

They told their families and friends recently “Ii’s an incredibly exciting time”.

The Swiss Army Man actor previously explained that he and Darke work so well together because they are best friends.

He told US Weekly: “I think that’s the kind of relationship I always aspire to have with someone I’m in a relationship with. You want that person to be your best friend. In the case of Erin, we definitely are.”

Daniel also discussed his approach to relationships and the world of modern dating. He said: “I don’t think you can ever control how anything starts. It’s not like I seek out that way of meeting people or think I have to be their friend first but I think it’s often a very natural thing to progress from into a relationship. The whole modern idea of ‘friend zone’ and all that stuff - that’s a word I don’t like very much.”