Evanna Lynch starred as Luna Lovegood (second from left) in the Haryy Potter movies.

Two actors from one of the biggest franchises in the world were dating for almost a decade - and no one seemed to notice.

Evanna Lynch, who portrayed Luna Lovegood, and Robbie Jarvis, who played the young James Potter, were embroiled in a secret relationship up until 2016, according to news.com.au.

The young stars first met on the set of Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in 2007 and quickly fell head over heels.

The pair’s long-term relationship was kept mostly under wraps, with Lynch finally making the relationship Instagram official with a snap of her boyfriend in May 2015, wishing him “happy birthday” in the caption.

The actors called it quits in early 2016, reports the UK’s Mirror. Lynch posted a sad quote by poet Rupi Kaur on the social media platform at the time, reading: “You mustn’t have to/make him want you/he must want you himself.”

She finished the post with a broken-heart emoji.

Shortly afterwards, Lynch posted some of her own poetry on Instagram, captioning it: “Still in a sad place. Arting it out.”

Lynch is now dating an unidentified French man.

“We met in London,” she told Miriam O’Callaghan in 2022. “He’s quiet. But he’s meeting the whole family this weekend.”

Meanwhile, Jarvis – who only featured in one Harry Potter film – appears to be dating professional basketball player Zoe Fleck.

News of the Harry Potter alum’s secret relationship comes just a few months after the franchise’s TV reboot was confirmed by Warner Bros Discovery.

The live-action series will take inspiration from JK Rowling’s seven books, published between 1997 and 2007.

Robbie Jarvis and Evanna Lynch. Photo / Instagram

Streaming service Max revealed, in a statement, that it will become a “decade-long series produced with the same epic craft, love and care this global franchise is known for”.

“The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail, much-loved characters and dramatic locations that Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years,” the statement detailed.

“Each season will be authentic to the original books and bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and beloved films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally.”

It has also been revealed that Rowling will be an executive producer on the series, with reports David Heyman – who executive-produced all eight of the Harry Potter films – might also return to the franchise.



