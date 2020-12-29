Harry and Meghan's podcast: Elton John reveals how Zoom 'saved his life' as a recovering alcoholic in lockdown

Sir Elton John admits Zoom has been a "lifesaver" for him as a recovering alcoholic.

The 'I'm Still Standing' hitmaker chatted with his friends - Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex - about how the video conferencing software has allowed him to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings virtually and kept his recovery on track.

Speaking to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on their new Archewell podcast on Tuesday he said of his experience over lockdown: "I'm a recovering alcoholic so I have an AA meeting from this house every Sunday."

"I connect with friends who I've known for over 30 years in the programme, and that's great. If it hadn't been for Zoom I don't know what we would've done, I really don't. Without Zoom … it's been a lifesaver."

Back in July, Elton admitted he would be "dead" if he hadn't asked for help with his addictions.

Marking his 30th sobriety birthday, he wrote on Instagram: "Reflecting on the most magical day having celebrated my Sobriety Birthday. So many lovely cards, flowers and chips from my sons, David, friends in the Program, staff at the office and in our homes."

"I'm truly a blessed man. If I hadn't finally taken the big step of asking for help 30 years ago, I'd be dead. Thank-you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who have inspired and supported me along the way."

And Elton - who also has sons Elijah, seven, and Zachary, 10, with his husband David Furnish - revealed he had to learn to "become a human being again" when he got sober.

He said: "It took a lot of work. I had to learn to walk again. I had to learn to be a human being again. I went to about 1,200 meetings in three years."

"I had to listen and I had to shut up too. I had to take people's advice, even though sometimes I didn't want to - but my way never worked so I listened and I got so much great help."