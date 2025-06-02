The publication further added that the Queen was “told” about the name after the baby was born.

Just last week, Meghan issued advice to expectant mothers about how to approach naming newborns, warning them never to tell anyone what they’re planning on using.

“I will say this to every woman in the world or every person in the world who’s going to have a child; if you have an idea about what you are going to name that baby, you keep it so close to your heart, until that baby is born and it’s named. Don’t ask anyone’s opinion,” she said on her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

Harry and Meghan are parents to Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

A source has now backed up earlier claims to the Daily Mail that the couple had, in fact, only told the late Queen about the use of her name after the fact.

“Harry and Meghan presented this to the Queen as: ‘We’re going to call her Lilibet. Isn’t that great?’” the insider said.

“The palace version was that they didn’t ask. The Queen was asked to prop up their version of events that didn’t match her own. She wasn’t furious about using the name Lilibet, it was the way it was handled.”

Amid the earlier furore, a spokesman for the Sussexes told People magazine: “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement, in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”