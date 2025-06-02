Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Harry and Meghan’s extraordinary words to late Queen revealed

By Bronte Coy
news.com.au·
3 mins to read

Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Photo / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan named their daughter Lilibet in June 2021. Photo / Getty Images

New details about how Prince Harry and Meghan approached the late Queen Elizabeth II about using her nickname for their daughter have surfaced after some telling remarks in the Duchess of Sussex’s recent podcast finale.

In June 2021, the couple announced the birth of their second child, whom they called

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment