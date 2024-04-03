Joe Flaherty has passed away at the age of 82 following a short illness.

Actor and writer Joe Flaherty, known for his roles on Happy Gilmore and Freaks and Geeks, has died aged 82 after a brief illness.

Flaherty’s daughter Gudrun Flaherty confirmed the news with Variety that he died on Monday after facing “health challenges” the past few months.

Speaking through Comedic Artists Alliance, which previously raised funds for Flaherty to receive 24-hour care, Gudrun said he was an “extraordinary man”.

“After a brief illness, he left us yesterday, and since then, I’ve been struggling to come to terms with this immense loss,” Gudrun said.

“Dad was an extraordinary man, known for his boundless heart and an unwavering passion for movies from the ‘40s and ‘50s.

“His insights into the golden age of cinema didn’t just shape his professional life; they were also a source of endless fascination for me. In these last few months, as he faced his health challenges, we had the precious opportunity to watch many of those classic movies together — moments I will forever hold dear.”

In 1982 and 1983 Flaherty won Emmys for his writing on Second City Television, before going on to star in 1996 comedy film Happy Gilmore as character Donald the heckler, alongside Adam Sandler.

Joe Flaherty played Donald the heckler in the hit film Happy Gilmore alongside Adam Sandler.

He then starred in Freaks and Geeks in 1999, a comedy TV series where he portrayed Harold Weir, the no-nonsense father of two awkward teens.

Adam Sandler paid tribute to his co-star and friend, thanking him for his comedic “genius” and described him as a “true sweetheart”.

“Oh man. Worshipped Joe growing up. Always had me and my brother laughing. Count Floyd, Guy Caballero. Any move he made. He crushed as border guard in Stripes,” Sandler wrote to Instagram.

“Couldn’t be more fun to have him heckle me on the golf course. The nicest guy you could know. Genius of a comedian. And a true sweetheart. Perfect combo.

“Much love to his kids and thanks to Joe for all the greatness he gave us all.”

Freaks and Geeks creator Paul Feig also paid tribute, labelling him a “true comedy hero”.

The actor played no-nonsense father Harold Weir in the TV comedy Freaks and Geeks from 1999 to 2000.

“So sad to hear about dear Joe. He was my TV dad and a true comedy hero.

“Always happy to tell any story about your favourite SCTV sketch, he was just the greatest guy. I will truly miss him and always be grateful to have known him. Rest in comedy, Joe.”







