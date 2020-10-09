Halloween: Ghost Adventures' paranormal investigation in Joe Exotic Zoo

A two-hour special episode will investigate paranormal activity inside the zoo.

The "Ghost Adventures" team will release a two-hour episode for Halloween investigating paranormal activity inside the infamous Joe Exotic Zoo, from the "Tiger King" documentary.

The team will visit the Greater Wynnewood Animal Park to investigate reports of mysterious paranormal activity, which staff at the zoo say could be related to the past tragedies that happened onsite.

The episode, which will air in the US on October 29, is called "Ghost Adventures: Horror at Joe Exotic Zoo" and the team reportedly makes some shocking finds.

"This investigation was wild from beginning to end. We went into it thinking we knew a little about this story already, but there were so many surprises at every turn," co-host Zak Bagans said in a press release about the episode.

"It's a super-charged location and it felt surreal to be there. This special has all the drama, characters and twists that you would expect in any Joe Exotic story. But just when you think you've seen and heard it all, there's more."

During the episode, engineer Bill Chappell will conduct the biggest audio experiment he's ever performed for an investigation, spanning the park's entire perimeter.

To investigate the alleged claims of buried bodies, a forensic team to search the property for evidence.

Staff believe the spirit of Travis Maldonado is still present at the park and the episode could reveal some more definitive answers about the reports of sightings and other strange activity.