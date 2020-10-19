Hailey Bieber gets wedding ring finger tattoo tribute to her husband Justin Bieber

Fans noticed that the font on Hailey Baldwin's new "J" finger tattoo resembles the diamond ring Justin Bieber gave ex Selena Gomez in 2012. Photo / Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has gotten a wedding ring finger tattoo tribute to her husband Justin Bieber.

The 23-year-old model honoured the 'Holy' hitmaker by getting his initial inked onto her skin just above the knuckle.

Hailey, who was tattooed by Mr. K at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York, also got the word beleza on her lower neck, which means beauty in Portuguese.

The tattoo artist shared black and white snaps of his client's fine line body art on his social media page and explained in the caption: "J is for @justinbieber and beleza 'beauty in Portuguese'.

It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo (sic)".

The tattoo tribute comes after the pair celebrated their first wedding anniversary in September.

Hailey and Justin, 26, tied the knot at a courthouse in New York in September 2018, but their big wedding was at the luxury waterfront resort, Montage Palmetto Bluff, in South Carolina last year.

To mark their anniversary, the loved-up couple shared a series of black and white snaps from their special day, and Justin gushed that he's "so lucky" to be married to Hailey.

He wrote: "Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband!

You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

"I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!"

I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

His other half wrote: "1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over."

Meanwhile, an insider recently claimed the 'Yummy' hitmaker and his spouse are "on the same page" when it comes to starting a family.

The source claimed: "Justin is focused on music, Hailey and being a good husband to her.

Justin wants to start a family when the time is right, and Hailey feels the same way.

"They are both on the same page and enjoying being the best partners possible to one another."