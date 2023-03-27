The man suing Gwyneth Paltrow over a 2016 Utah skiing collision took the stand Monday, saying he was rammed into from behind and sent “absolutely flying.” Video / AP

The internet has slammed Gwyneth Paltrow after a quote from her highly publicised Utah ski collision trial went viral online.

The Goop founder has been in court over the past few days after she was sued by Dr Terry Sanderson for an alleged skiing accident in 2016.

Paltrow took the stand and was questioned about the “losses” that she may have suffered as a result of the accident. The actress replied with the now-infamous quote, “Well, we lost half a day of skiing.”

As a result, Paltrow has been the subject of many social media roasts by both fans and stars alike, including Busy Philipps.

The White Chicks actress, 43, posted a photograph on Instagram with actress and friend Jen Tullock with Paltrow’s viral quote as her caption.

In the post, the two actresses posed in front of the camera with serious facial expressions and what looked like espresso martinis.

Twitter has also become heavily bombarded with reactions to the Shakespeare in Love star’s comment.

One social media user wrote: “I hate to tell you this but if you’re only hitting the slopes now you’ve missed a half day of skiing which is the worst thing that can happen to anyone.”

Another said: “He can earn more money—but Gwyneth will NEVER get back the half day of skiing she lost. So who’s really the bad person here????”

One person responded to a clip of Paltrow on Twitter, “This trial is fully an Adderall talk to a Xanax, another person had the amusing idea to start working up Halloween ideas for the upcoming season.

“I need to find a way of making ‘well, I lost half a day of skiing’ into a Halloween costume this year.”

One Twitter user posted a picture of Mario - a video game character - clutching his chest in pain and captioned it, “Gwyneth Paltrow after losing half a day of skiing.”

Another said: “texting all my friends “well ... I lost half a day of skiing” next time any minor inconvenience befalls me.”

The actress’ health and wellbeing company Goop was also comedically roped into the internet roasting.

“Half a day of skiing that she will never get back! How many vagina candles did that cost her?!?!”

Another responded: “‘well I lost half a day of skiing...” she’s so mother it’s insane.”

Paltrow has also been roasted for her choice of eyewear during the trial. Photo / Getty Images

Sanderson is suing Paltrow for $3.1 million (NZ$5 million) for allegedly colliding with him on a ski slope at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah in 2016. The accident is said to have caused Sanderson to have a permanent traumatic brain injury.

The actress is countersuing Sanderson, claiming that he crashed into her and not the other way around.

Paltrow has asked for $1 (NZ$1.61) in damages and has asked the plaintiff to repay her legal fees if she wins the case.

The Marvel actress was also the punchline of many social media jokes after wearing glasses that resembled those worn by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

“Jeffrey Dahmer’s glasses,” a social media user commented.

“I like her serial killer vibe,” another wrote.



