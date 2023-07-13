Gwyneth Paltrow testifies during her trial. Photo / AP

Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial captivated fans earlier this year and now a shock new twist has been revealed.

Variety has reported the sensational lawsuit that saw Terry Sanderson accuse the Goop founder of colliding into him during a 2016 ski crash in Utah, will now be turned into a documentary.

Titled, Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial the Discovery+ documentary will follow the 50-year-old actress’s viral legal battle against the retired optometrist.

Set to be released in two parts later this year, the project will also be worked on by production company, Optomen, who were behind the Johnny vs Amber and Kim vs Kanye: The Divorce, documentaries.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her attorney Steve Owens smile after the reading of the verdict in her lawsuit trial. Photo / AP

The seven years of fighting litigation and subsequential eight days of testimonies ultimately resulted in Paltrow winning the case after jury members found 76-year-old Sanderson, was “100 per cent” to blame for the collision seven years ago at the upmarket Utah ski resort.

After taking two hours and 20 minutes to reach their verdict, Sanderson was court-ordered to pay Paltrow a symbolic $1 in damages.

He was also ordered to pay both his and the luxury wellness brand owner’s legal costs, which Daily Mail reported are estimated to be hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The eight-day livestreamed courtroom testimony became a pop culture fixation much like Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s bitter defamation trial, with Paltrow’s quote describing how she “lost half a day of skiing” after the collision going viral.

Gwyneth Paltrow speaks with retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, left, as she walks out of the courtroom following the reading of the verdict in their lawsuit trial. Photo / AP

After the jury made their decision, Paltrow’s attorney issued a statement on behalf of his client, telling the media, “We’re pleased with the outcome and appreciate the judge and jury’s consideration.

“Gwyneth has a history of standing up for what’s right and this situation is no different. She will continue to stand up for what’s right.”

A statement was later released by her representatives with the Shakespeare in Love actress saying, “I felt that acquiescing to a false claim compromised my integrity,”

“I am pleased with the outcome and I appreciate all of the hard work of Judge Holmberg and the jury, and thank them for their thoughtfulness in handling this case.”

There is no confirmed release date for the documentary and it’s unclear when it will be available to New Zealand audiences.