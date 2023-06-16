Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2002, in West Hollywood, California. Photo / Sebastian Artz, Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter isn’t a little girl anymore, in fact, if anything, she is the spitting image of her mother in 2002.

Eighteen-year-old Apple has made an appearance on her mother’s Instagram stories this week after a fan asked the actress if her daughter ever wears any of her fashion archives.

In reply, the Goop founder shared an image of her daughter - whom she shares with Coldplay singer Chris Martin - in her 2002 gothic Alexander McQueen Oscars gown.

Apple in Gwyneth Paltrow's 2002 gothic Alexander McQueen Oscars gown. Photo / Instagram

At the time the dress made its carpet debut, the star received plenty of criticism with it being called “unflattering” and a “fashion disaster” by critics.

Paltrow admitted the harsh criticism hurt, later telling Vogue: “Everybody really hated this [dress] ... but I think it’s kind of dope,” she said. “I’m into it.”

“I had a weird hangover about it for a while because people were really critical. I think at the time it was too goth, I think people thought it was too hard, so I think it sort of shocked people. But I like it.”

402720 137: Actress Gwyneth Paltrow attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons March 24, 2002 in West Hollywood, CA. (Photo by Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

It comes after Paltrow appeared on the popular sex and relationship podcast Call Her Daddy - hosted by Alex Cooper - where she shared intimate details from her sex life.

The 50-year-old actress took part in a game of “Brad or Ben”, where she made a series of candid revelations about her two high-profile former boyfriends, Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Paltrow told Cooper that both were good kissers but when it came to who was better in bed, the choice was “really hard”.

She said: “Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind of, at the time and then Ben was, like, technically excellent.”

The confession didn’t appear to sit well with the Iron Man star’s daughter, with a video released by Cooper showing Apple looking rather uncomfortable.

In a video shared on the Call Her Daddy Instagram page, with the caption: “I love you Apple thanks for supporting the show … and your mom on this ep”, Apple was seen covering her ears with her mouth open wide in shock as she reacted to the x-rated confession.

Apple is Paltrow’s eldest child, she also shares son Moses Martin, 17, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, whom she was married to from 2003 to 2014.