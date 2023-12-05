The much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has been released early by Rockstar Games after it was leaked online a day before release.

Rockstar Games put a teaser trailer on X (formerly Twitter) over the weekend which attracted more than 175 million views and said the official trailer would be released 3am Wednesday NZT.

However, they posted it today with the message: “Our trailer has leaked, so please watch the real thing on YouTube.”

The trailer reveals that the game will be launched in 2025, more than 10 years after the fifth instalment of the series was made available for gamers.

The trailer includes a female protagonist called Lucia and confirms a return to Vice City, a Florida-based setting.

Grand Theft Auto 5 has amassed a reported US$5 billion in profit over the last decade, having sold around 190 million units since 2013.

It’s also the second-best-selling video game of all time after Minecraft, and still makes regular appearances in monthly game sales charts.