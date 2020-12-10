Grammys apologises to Tiffany Haddish for cheap offer to host event

A Grammys spokesperson has apologised to Tiffany Haddish for asking her to host the event for free. Photo / Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has revealed that she declined an invite to host a Grammys' pre-telecast event because they refused to pay her.

She also claims they told her she would be responsible for her own hair, makeup and wardrobe.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she told Variety in an interview.

"I don't know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it's disrespectful."

The actress acknowledged that while the "exposure is amazing" she feels that she has "enough" already.

"How many other people have they done that to? It's like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it," she said.

Yesterday the Academy's interim chief, Harvey Mason Jr., released an apology via Instagram blaming a talent booker for the decision.

"I'm frustrated by that decision," Mason Jr. said. "It was a lapse in judgment, it was in poor taste, and it was disrespectful to the creative community — I'm part of the creative community and I know what that feels like, and it's not right."

He also revealed that Haddish was "gracious enough" to speak to him personally so he could apologise on behalf of the Recording Academy.

"I expressed to her my regret and my displeasure about how this went down and how it was handled," he said. "And I will say, Tiffany, we are sorry and thank you for allowing me to speak on it."

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will take place on January 31. Trevor Noah will host the event.