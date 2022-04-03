Celebrities arrive at the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Video / AP

Two months after it was meant to go ahead, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony is finally kicking off in Las Vegas.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the awards show, originally meant to take place on January 31, for the second year in a row.

The event was postponed due to the rise of Omicron in the US and moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Performers to look out for on the night include nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, HER and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Expect some moving tributes to the late Stephen Sondheim and to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as well.

Foo Fighters have already made history with their three Grammy wins taking them to a total of 15 - the largest number ever won by an American band.

Despite winning a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Kanye West will not be performing at the event after being banned due to his "concerning online behaviour" towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

And host Trevor Noah has already referenced the shocking moment at the Oscars last week when Will Smith attacked Chris Rock onstage for making a comment about his wife's appearance.

"We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we're gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night," he joked.

Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has picked up the awards for Best New Artist And Best Pop Solo Performance.

Record of the Year

I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA

Freedom – Jon Batiste

I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

Right on Time – Brandi Carlile

Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo

Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – HER

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Donda – Kanye West

Song Of The Year

WINNER: Leave the Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best New Artist

WINNER:Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

WINNER: Drivers License

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

I Get A Kick Out of You

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Lonely

Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

Butter

BTS

Higher Power

Coldplay

Kiss Me More

Doja Cat Featuring SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Love For Sale

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Justin Bieber

Planet Her (DELUXE)

Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish

Positions

Ariana Grande

Sour

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

WINNER: Alive

Rüfüs Du Sol

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

WINNER: Subconsciously

Black Coffee

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Tree Falls

Taylor Eigsti

Best Rock Performance

WINNER: Making a Fire

Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

WINNER: The Alien

Dream Theater

Best Rock Album

WINNER: Medicine at Midnight

Foo Fighters

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Waiting on a War

Foo Fighters

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNERS: Leave the Door Open

Silk Sonic

Pick Up Your Feelings

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: Fight for You

HER

Best Progressive R&B Album

WINNER: Table for Two

Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

WINNER: Leave the Door Open

Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Snoh ​​Aalegra

We Are

Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound

Leon Bridges

Back of My Mind

HER

Heaux Tales

Jazmine Sullivan

Best Rap Performance

Family Ties

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar

Up

Cardi B

My Life

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray

Thot Shit

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

WINNER: Hurricane

Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby

Best Rap Album

WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost

Tyler, the Creator

Best Rap Song

WINNER: Jail

Kanye West

Best Country Solo Performance

WINNER: You Should Probably Leave

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

WINNER: Younger Me

Brothers Osborne

Best Country Album

WINNER: Starting Over

Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

WINNER: Cold

Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best New Age Album

WINNER: Divine Tides

Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations

The Baylor Project

SuperBlue

Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler

Nnenna Freelon

Flower

Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab

Esperanza Spalding

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

WINNER: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)

Chick Corea

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

WINNER: Skyline

Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver

Christian McBride Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

WINNER: Mirror Mirror

Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

Best Gospel Performance/Song

WINNER: Never Lost

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

WINNER: Believe for It

CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album

WINNER: Believe for It

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

WINNER: Old Church Basement

Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music

Best Latin Pop Album

WINNER: Mendo

Alex Cuba

Best Urban Music Album

WINNER: The Last Tour Of The World

Bad Bunny

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

WINNER: Origin

Juanes

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

WINNER: At My 80's

Vicente Fernandez

Best Tropical Latin Album

WINNR: Salswing!

Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Cry

Jon Batiste

Best American Roots Song

WINNER: Cry

Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

Best American Album

WINNER: Native Sons

Los Lobos

Best Bluegrass Album

WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart

Bela Fleck

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: I Be Trying

Cedric Burnside

Best Contemporary Blues Album

WINNER: 662

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

Best Folk Album

WINNER: They're Calling Me Home

Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a

Kalani Pe'a

Best Reggae Album

WINNER: Beauty in the Silence

Best Global Music Performance

WINNER: Mohabbat

Arooj Aftab

Best Global Music Album

WINNER: Mother Nature

Angélique Kidjo

Best Children's Music Album

WINNER:A Colorful World

Falu

Best Spoken Word Album

WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis

Don Cheadle

Best Comedy Album

WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK

Louis CK

Best Musical Theater Album

WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical

Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composer and lyricist (Barlow and Bear)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNER: The United States v. Billie Holiday

Andra Day

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

WINNERS: The Queen's Gambit

Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer

Soul

Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers

Best Song Written For Visual Media

WINNER: All Eyes on Me (from Bo Burnham: Inside)

Bo Burnham

Best Instrumental Composition

WINNER: Eberhard

Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

WINNER: Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Super Star")

Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

WINNER: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)

Vince Mendoza

Best Recording Package

WINNER: Pakelang

Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, art directors

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition

Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison

Best Album Notes

WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966"

Ricky Riccardi

Best Historical Album

WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)

Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

WINNER: Love for Sale

Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman, Billy Cumella, Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)

Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia

George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas

Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

WINNER: Judith Sherman

Best Orchestral Performance

WINNER: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3

Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: Glass: Akhnaten

Karen Kamensek, host; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer

Best Choral Performance

WINNER: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

WINNER: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

WINNER: Alone Together

Jennifer Koh

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

WINNER: Mythologies

Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann

Best Classical Compendium

WINNER: Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change

Amy Andersson

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea

Caroline Shaw, composer

Best Music Videos

WINNER: Freedom

Jon Batiste

Best Music Film

WINNER: Summer of Soul