Two months after it was meant to go ahead, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony is finally kicking off in Las Vegas.
Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the awards show, originally meant to take place on January 31, for the second year in a row.
The event was postponed due to the rise of Omicron in the US and moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Performers to look out for on the night include nominees BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, HER and Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow. Expect some moving tributes to the late Stephen Sondheim and to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins as well.
Foo Fighters have already made history with their three Grammy wins taking them to a total of 15 - the largest number ever won by an American band.
Despite winning a Grammy for Best Melodic Rap Performance, Kanye West will not be performing at the event after being banned due to his "concerning online behaviour" towards his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
And host Trevor Noah has already referenced the shocking moment at the Oscars last week when Will Smith attacked Chris Rock onstage for making a comment about his wife's appearance.
"We're gonna be listening to some music, we're gonna be dancing, we're gonna be singing, we're gonna be keeping people's names out of our mouths and we're gonna be giving out awards all throughout the night," he joked.
Meanwhile, Olivia Rodrigo has picked up the awards for Best New Artist And Best Pop Solo Performance.
Record of the Year
I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
Freedom – Jon Batiste
I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Peaches – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon
Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Kiss Me More – Doja Cat featuring SZA
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Montero (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back of My Mind – HER
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Donda – Kanye West
Song Of The Year
WINNER: Leave the Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best New Artist
WINNER:Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: Drivers License
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
I Get A Kick Out of You
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Lonely
Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco
Butter
BTS
Higher Power
Coldplay
Kiss Me More
Doja Cat Featuring SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Love For Sale
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Justin Bieber
Planet Her (DELUXE)
Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever
Billie Eilish
Positions
Ariana Grande
Sour
Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: Alive
Rüfüs Du Sol
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Subconsciously
Black Coffee
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Tree Falls
Taylor Eigsti
Best Rock Performance
WINNER: Making a Fire
Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
WINNER: The Alien
Dream Theater
Best Rock Album
WINNER: Medicine at Midnight
Foo Fighters
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Waiting on a War
Foo Fighters
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNERS: Leave the Door Open
Silk Sonic
Pick Up Your Feelings
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
WINNER: Fight for You
HER
Best Progressive R&B Album
WINNER: Table for Two
Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song
WINNER: Leave the Door Open
Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Snoh Aalegra
We Are
Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound
Leon Bridges
Back of My Mind
HER
Heaux Tales
Jazmine Sullivan
Best Rap Performance
Family Ties
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar
Up
Cardi B
My Life
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray
Thot Shit
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
WINNER: Hurricane
Kanye West featuring the Weeknd and Lil Baby
Best Rap Album
WINNER: Call Me If You Get Lost
Tyler, the Creator
Best Rap Song
WINNER: Jail
Kanye West
Best Country Solo Performance
WINNER: You Should Probably Leave
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
WINNER: Younger Me
Brothers Osborne
Best Country Album
WINNER: Starting Over
Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
WINNER: Cold
Dave Cobb, JT Cure, Derek Mixon and Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best New Age Album
WINNER: Divine Tides
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations
The Baylor Project
SuperBlue
Kurt Elling and Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler
Nnenna Freelon
Flower
Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab
Esperanza Spalding
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
WINNER: Humpty Dumpty (Set 2)
Chick Corea
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: Skyline
Ron Carter, Jack DeJohnette and Gonzalo Rubalcaba
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
WINNER: For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
Christian McBride Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Mirror Mirror
Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
Best Gospel Performance/Song
WINNER: Never Lost
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
WINNER: Believe for It
CeCe Winans
Best Gospel Album
WINNER: Believe for It
CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
WINNER: Old Church Basement
Elevation Worship and Maverick City Music
Best Latin Pop Album
WINNER: Mendo
Alex Cuba
Best Urban Music Album
WINNER: The Last Tour Of The World
Bad Bunny
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
WINNER: Origin
Juanes
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
WINNER: At My 80's
Vicente Fernandez
Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNR: Salswing!
Rubén Blades and Roberto Delgado & Orchestra
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Cry
Jon Batiste
Best American Roots Song
WINNER: Cry
Jon Batiste and Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
Best American Album
WINNER: Native Sons
Los Lobos
Best Bluegrass Album
WINNER: My Bluegrass Heart
Bela Fleck
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: I Be Trying
Cedric Burnside
Best Contemporary Blues Album
WINNER: 662
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
Best Folk Album
WINNER: They're Calling Me Home
Rhiannon Giddens with Francesco Turrisi
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNER: Kau Ka Pe'a
Kalani Pe'a
Best Reggae Album
WINNER: Beauty in the Silence
Best Global Music Performance
WINNER: Mohabbat
Arooj Aftab
Best Global Music Album
WINNER: Mother Nature
Angélique Kidjo
Best Children's Music Album
WINNER:A Colorful World
Falu
Best Spoken Word Album
WINNER: Carry On: Reflections for a New Generation from John Lewis
Don Cheadle
Best Comedy Album
WINNER: Sincerely Louis CK
Louis CK
Best Musical Theater Album
WINNER: The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical
Emily Bear, producer; Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, composer and lyricist (Barlow and Bear)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
WINNER: The United States v. Billie Holiday
Andra Day
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
WINNERS: The Queen's Gambit
Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer
Soul
Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, composers
Best Song Written For Visual Media
WINNER: All Eyes on Me (from Bo Burnham: Inside)
Bo Burnham
Best Instrumental Composition
WINNER: Eberhard
Lyle Mays, composer (Lyle Mays)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
WINNER: Meta Knight's Revenge (From "Kirby Super Star")
Charlie Rosen and Jake Silverman
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
WINNER: To The Edge of Longing (Edit Version)
Vince Mendoza
Best Recording Package
WINNER: Pakelang
Li Jheng Han and Yu, Wei, art directors
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
WINNER: All Things Must Pass: 50th Anniversary Edition
Darren Evans, Dhani Harrison and Olivia Harrison
Best Album Notes
WINNER: The Complete Louis Armstrong Columbia and RCA Victor Studio Sessions 1946-1966"
Ricky Riccardi
Best Historical Album
WINNER: Joni Mitchell Archives, Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967)
Patrick Milligan and Joni Mitchell
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
WINNER: Love for Sale
Dae Bennett, Josh Coleman, Billy Cumella, Greg Calbi and Steve Fallone
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: Passenger (Mike Shinoda remix)
Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones)
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia
George Massenburg and Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ann Mincieli, immersive producer (Alicia Keys)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Chanticleer Sings Christmas
Leslie Ann Jones, engineer (Chanticleer)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
WINNER: Judith Sherman
Best Orchestral Performance
WINNER: Price: Symphonies Nos. 1 & 3
Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (Philadelphia Orchestra)
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: Glass: Akhnaten
Karen Kamensek, host; J'Nai Bridges, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Zachary James and Dísella Lárusdóttir; David Frost, producer
Best Choral Performance
WINNER: Mahler: Symphony No. 8, 'Symphony Of A Thousand
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
WINNER: Beethoven: Cello Sonatas – Hope Amid Tears
Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
WINNER: Alone Together
Jennifer Koh
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
WINNER: Mythologies
Sangeeta Kaur and Hila Plitmann
Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: Women Warriors – The Voices Of Change
Amy Andersson
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
WINNER: Shaw: Narrow Sea
Caroline Shaw, composer
Best Music Videos
WINNER: Freedom
Jon Batiste
Best Music Film
WINNER: Summer of Soul