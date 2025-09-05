He also said that Brooks, who was 17 at the time of the posts, was “behind countless episodes of harassment of women and gay men both online and off”.

“These posts were not merely irritating ... they were rather oppressive and unacceptable,” Walker said.

When they met on the sidelines of a conference on October 19, Linehan “deliberately whacked the phone out of Ms Brooks’ hand” as he was being filmed, she added.

Linehan, who sat with his arms crossed throughout the hearing, denies the charges.

The hearing came days after Linehan said he was arrested by five armed officers at London’s Heathrow Airport over three other social media posts.

London’s Metropolitan Police said a man was arrested on Monday after arriving on a flight from the United States on suspicion of inciting violence in relation to posts on X.

In one of the posts, Linehan said that “if a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act”.

“Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls,” he said.

The arrest once again focused attention on the UK’s speech laws.

Linehan also co-created the popular sitcoms Black Books and The IT Crowd, which was awarded both an Emmy and several Baftas.

More recently, he has become known for his gender-critical views, which emerged after an episode he wrote was criticised as being transphobic.

– Agence France-Presse