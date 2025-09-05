Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Graham Linehan in court over harassment charges against transgender activist

AFP
2 mins to read

Graham Linehan arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Photo / Getty Images

Graham Linehan arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Photo / Getty Images

Award-winning comedy writer Graham Linehan, whose recent arrest reignited a UK row over freedom of speech, has appeared in court to face separate charges over “abusive and vindictive” posts against a transgender person.

Irish writer Linehan, who co-created the popular 1990s sitcom Father Ted, appeared at London’s Westminster Magistrates’ Court

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save