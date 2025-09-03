“I’ve come today ... to be a klaxon to say to you, don’t allow, piece by piece, this to happen here in America,” Farage told lawmakers.

He was speaking at a hearing devoted to EU and UK regulation on big tech companies, which is much stricter on content matters than anything existing in the United States.

“You would be doing us and yourselves and all freedom-loving people a favour if your politicians and your businesses said to the British government, you’ve simply got this wrong,” Farage added.

Starmer told Parliament that “we have a long history of free speech in this country” and that “we must ensure the police focus on the most serious issues”.

But Metropolitan Police chief Mark Rowley said the law needed changing. Officers would now pursue social media posts only “where there is a clear risk of harm or disorder”, he added.

“Where there is ambiguity in terms of intent and harm, policing has been left between a rock and a hard place by successive governments who have given officers no choice but to record such incidents as crimes when they’re reported,” he added.

“I don’t believe we should be policing toxic culture wars debates,” he added.

‘Totalitarianism’

Linehan said the arrest related to three messages sent on X.

In one of the posts, he said that “if a trans-identified male is in a female-only space, he is committing a violent, abusive act.

“Make a scene, call the cops and if all else fails, punch him in the balls,” he said.

The arrest once again focused attention on the UK’s speech laws.

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling, who is also known for her gender-critical views, called Linehan’s arrest “utterly deplorable” and “totalitarianism”.

Tech billionaire and X owner Elon Musk said Britain was a “police state”.

New UK Green Party leader Zack Polanski defended the arrest as “proportionate” given the content of the posts.

Free speech has recently hit the headlines in the UK after hundreds of people were arrested for voicing support for the campaign group Palestine Action. It was banned as a terror group after its activists broke into a UK airbase and threw paint on planes.

Debate also swirled around last year’s sentencing of a woman to 31 months in prison for writing on X “set fire to all the ... hotels [housing asylum seekers] ... for all I care”.

US Vice-President JD Vance has been particularly vocal about the issue, raising it with Starmer during a White House meeting in February.

Linehan also co-created the popular sitcoms Black Books and The IT Crowd, which was awarded both an Emmy and several Baftas.

More recently, he has become known for his gender-critical views, which emerged after an episode he wrote was criticised as being transphobic.

He is due to appear in court in London this week in another case, in which he is charged with harassment and criminal damage against a transgender person.

– Agence France-Presse