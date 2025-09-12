Advertisement
Grace: Gaylene Preston’s new film on artist Robin White is a powerful prayer for peace

A couple of old dames talk art, film and the horror of nuclear war.

When artist Dame Robin White was 10 or 11, she began having nightmares about a nuclear bomb being dropped on Auckland.

Her father, Albert (Ngāti Awa), was part of the post-war occupation force in Japan

