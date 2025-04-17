“Toxicology testing can be done without autopsy.”

According to the outlet, the manner of death was ruled as “natural”.

Diabetes mellitus, more commonly known as diabetes, is a chronic condition where blood sugar levels are too high and the pancreas does not produce enough insulin.

The actress recently had a liver transplant, according to sources at the New York Post newspaper, and her death was not being treated as suspicious.

Michelle Trachtenberg’s fans expressed concern about her health in the years before her death. Photo / Getty Images

In recent years, Trachtenberg’s fans have expressed concern about her health on social media.

And in 2024, the Harriet the Spy star actually took to social media to explain her gaunt appearance.

In response to a question about her health, Trachtenberg replied: “@cathy_critz explain to me how I look sick. Did you lose a calendar and not realize I’m not 14? I’m 38. How sad for you to leave such a comment. [sic]”

Trachtenberg subsequently shared a selfie and insisted she was feeling “happy and healthy”.

The actress captioned the image: “I’ve received several comments recently about my appearance. I have never had plastic surgery. I am happy and healthy. Check yourself haters. [sic]”

Trachtenberg first found fame as a child, starring in TV commercials and the Nickelodeon series The Adventures of Pete and Pete.

In 2000, the actress joined the cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer as Dawn Summers. And between 2008 and 2012, Trachtenberg played Georgina Sparks on the hit teen drama series Gossip Girl.