Gordon Ramsay underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma and has urged the public to wear sunscreen. Photo / Getty Images

The celebrity chef and Hell’s Kitchen star underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma and shared photos of his stitches, urging the public to use sunscreen.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his jawline, he has said on social media, urging the public to wear sunscreen.

“Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend,” Ramsay, 58, said in a social media post. “I promise you it’s not a facelift! I’d need a refund,” he joked.

Ramsay, who shared photos of his bandages and stitches spanning from his earlobe to the beginning of his neck, is one of several celebrities to have shared skin cancer diagnoses in recent years.

Reality TV star and fashion entrepreneur Khloe Kardashian has spoken several times about her diagnosis of melanoma, a serious and potentially deadly form of skin cancer, on the side of her face. Australian actor Hugh Jackman has publicly shared his repeated run-ins with basal cell carcinoma, and singer Kevin Jonas also announced last year that he had a basal cell carcinoma removed.