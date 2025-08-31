The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has used social media in recent months to raise awareness about her escalating fight with melanoma, which has now spread to her brain and lungs.
More than 1.5 million new cases of skin cancer were diagnosed worldwide in 2022, according to estimates from World Health Organisation’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, including some 330,000 cases of melanoma.
Ramsay’s social media post announcing his diagnosis was met with thousands of comments, some of which expressed beliefs that sunscreen was more harmful than good. His advice on applying sunscreen comes amid a growing movement on social media against the product, which has caused confusion about its benefits and alarmed public health experts who say avoiding sunscreen increases long-term health risks.
More Americans are using sunscreen regularly than in recent decades, but some wellness influencers have recently claimed that diet changes or building sun exposure can gradually help protect against burns instead – a claim that dermatologists and the scientific community has largely refuted, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.
Meanwhile, supporters of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr’s Make America Healthy Again movement have helped fuel scepticism toward sunscreen ingredients such as oxybenzone and titanium dioxide, suggesting without conclusive evidence that they can cause cancer. Public health experts say there are no human studies that prove ingredients like oxybenzone act as carcinogens.
Whether it’s chemical or mineral, sunscreen protects the skin by either absorbing or reflecting ultraviolet rays, and dermatologists recommend that those with darker skin also use it to protect against cancer.
