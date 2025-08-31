Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Gordon Ramsay reveals skin cancer diagnosis and advises sunscreen use

By Kelly Kasulis Cho
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Gordon Ramsay underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma and has urged the public to wear sunscreen. Photo / Getty Images

Gordon Ramsay underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma and has urged the public to wear sunscreen. Photo / Getty Images

The celebrity chef and Hell’s Kitchen star underwent surgery for basal cell carcinoma and shared photos of his stitches, urging the public to use sunscreen.

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay was diagnosed with skin cancer and underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma from his jawline, he has said

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save