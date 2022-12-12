Avatar: The Way of Water has been nominated for Best Motion Picture Drama. Photo / Supplied

The Banshees of Inisherin leads the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards.

The dark comedy, which stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as friends in 1920s Ireland, is up for eight prizes including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy as well as acting nods for both Farrell (Best Actor) and Gleeson (Best Supporting Actor).

Everything Everywhere All at Once has six nominations while the Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick and Daniel Craig’s whodunnit Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery have also been recognised in the film categories.

Other stars to be nominated for acting awards include Austin Butler for Elvis, Ana de Armas for the Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde and Hugh Jackman for The Son.

Austin Butler in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. Photo / Supplied

Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale but said last month that he would not be attending the ceremony after accusing Philip Berk, the former president of organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HPFA), of sexually assaulting him in 2003.

On the TV side, Abbott Elementary led the field with five nominations while The White Lotus and Pam and Tommy both received four nods each.

Lily James and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy. Photo / Disney +

Although Kiwis such as Jane Campion have picked up awards in recent years there are no New Zealanders in this year’s nominations.

The ceremony will take place on January 10 2023 in Beverly Hills and is returning to television after being dropped by NBC last year due to a series of controversies that included a lack of diversity among voters. Comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the event.

The nominations were announced on Monday 12 December 2022 by the father-daughter duo George and Mayan Lopez.

The full list of nominees for the 2023 Golden Globes:

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Elvis (Warner Bros)

The Fabelmans (Universal Pictures)

Tár (Focus Features)

Top Gun: Maverick (Paramount Pictures)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett (Tár)

Olivia Colman (Empire of Light)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Hugh Jackman (The Son)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Jeremy Pope (The Inspection)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon (Paramount)

The Banshees of Inisherin (Searchlight Pictures)

Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24)

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (Netflix)

Triangle of Sadness (Neon)

BEST ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris)

Margot Robbie (Babylon)

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva (Babylon)

Daniel Craig (Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery)

Adam Driver (White Noise)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ralph Fiennes (The Menu)

BEST MOTION PICTURE – ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

RRR (India)

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brad Pitt (Babylon)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

BEST DIRECTOR – MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron (Avatar: The Way of Water)

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Baz Luhrmann (Elvis)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

BEST SCREENPLAY – MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field (Tár)

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Sarah Polley (Women Talking)

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

Hildur Guonadottir (Women Talking)

Justin Hurwitz (Babylon)

John Williams (The Fabelmans)

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina” (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa” (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand” (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up” (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu” (RRR)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Diego Luna (Andor)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

BEST ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TELEVISION MOTION PICTURE

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam and Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain (George and Tammy)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam and Tommy)

Julia Roberts (Gaslit)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES, OR A MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton (Black Bird)

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Evan Peters (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Sebastian Stan (Pam and Tommy)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION SERIES

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Hannah Einbender (Hacks)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Janelle James (Abbot Elementary)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbot Elementary)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION SERIES

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown)

John Turturro (Severance)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Claire Danes (Fleishman is in Trouble)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Niecy Nash (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR – TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES/MOTION PICTURE

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Paul Walter Houser (Black Bird)

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Seth Rogen (Pam and Tommy)