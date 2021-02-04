Golden Globe nominations have been announced and it is a bit weird

Culturally cringeworthy series Emily in Paris, starring Ashley Park (left) and Lily Collins, received two very surprising Golden Globe nominations. Photo/ Netflix

Only three words are really needed to sum up the surprising Golden Globe nominations announced today: Emily in Paris.

The cutesy American comedy-drama has been nominated in several categories, stunning TV fans everywhere.

this year’s vs last year’s golden globes nominees for best comedy tv series... yeah pic.twitter.com/p1iOubevQP — iz (@anvataylor) February 3, 2021

The nominations for Emily in Paris - it has been nominated for best comedy and Collins for best actress - are the biggest surprise, but there are more, we will get to those. Netflix released Emily in Paris in October 2020 to largely dismal reviews. The series focuses on Emily, played by Lily Collins, who is sent to Paris for work. Critics of the show found it to be clichéd, dripping in stereotypes and full of cringeworthy cultural ignorance.

Emily in Paris is not the only gong for Netflix, with drama film Mank picking up six nominations, while The Crown, The Queen's Gambit and Ratched also chalked up a nod or two.

Perhaps even more pertinent than the questionable productions that received nominations are the crowd and critic favourites whose omission is baffling the internet.

“I May Destroy You” is one of the most creative, devastating, forward-thinking seasons of TV I’ve ever seen and the fact that it got no Golden Globes nominations while Emily In Paris got a bunch is pretty gross — Erin accountability, then unity Ryan (@morninggloria) February 3, 2021

The fact that Michaela Coel's much-lauded series I May Destroy You failed to receive a single nomination is the oversight that has fans up in arms the most. The confronting series, written and starring Coel, is a visceral exploration of the writer's real-life sexual assault and its aftermath. It is everything award-winning television should be and the omission is almost as confusing as some of the more baffling inclusions.

Michaela Coel's acclaimed series, I May Destroy You, based on her own experiences of sexual assault, was snubbed by the Golden Globes. Photo / Supplied

In addition to Emily's nomination the inclusion of Ryan Murphy's hammed up drama Ratched for Best Drama is a headscratcher, as is the nomination of James Corben in the Best Actor category for his film role as a flamboyantly gay Broadway actor in The Prom.

The people in charge of the #GoldenGlobes this year pic.twitter.com/Gkm1YXQozq — Film Daze (@filmdaze) February 3, 2021

Further notable omissions include nothing for Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods, which received praise for screenplay, direction and a stand-out cast. Award favourite Tom Hanks was also forgotten for his impressive lead role in News Of The World.

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods did not receive a single nomination. Isiah Whitlock Jr (left), Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Delroy Lindo and Jonathan Majors. Photo / Supplied

The TV nominations that don't seem to have inspired a quiet rage en masse include Lovecraft Country for Best TV Drama and quirky comedy, Ted Lasso, starring Jason Sudeikis, for Best Comedy TV Series. Normal People is deservedly up for Best Drama, while three titans will face off for the title of Best Actor in a Limited Series: Bryan Cranston in Your Honor, Mark Ruffalo in I Know This Much Is True and Jeff Daniels in The Comey Rule.

The Golden Globes will take place (remotely due to Covid-19) on March 1, with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler co-hosting from opposite ends of the country, Fey from New York and Poehler from the traditional venue, the Beverly Hilton in LA.