Glitter bombing the world one festival at a time

Harry Clayton-Wright joins the boys from Briefs in the all-male burlesque troupe's new show, Close Encounters.

Harry Clayton-Wright is an internet sensation whose off-the-wall videos have clocked up 2.5 million views and guaranteed an audience when he takes his sometimes quite confronting shows on the road.

But when he got the call asking him to join all-male burlesque troupe Briefs, he felt like he'd won the lottery. Not only would it allow Clayton-Wright to travel the world with fellow performers befriended on the UK festival circuit, it would let him carry on expressing himself in the "sex positive" manner he's known for.

Haven't heard the term before? It's a social movement that advocates for the acceptance of sexual expression while stressing the importance of safe and consensual practices. Because Briefs was founded, more or less, on these principles and each performer is respected for his individuality, it suited Clayton-Wright down to the ground.

He enjoys working with a team where the performers get a say in what they'll stage and where their distinctive personalities, skills and talents are appreciated.

"We're encouraged to be ourselves," says the Blackpool born-and-bred entertainer.

Formed in 2008, Briefs started life as an all-male late-night club act and gradually morphed into an acclaimed performance ensemble that has travelled the world with sell-out shows in London, Berlin, Paris, Melbourne, Perth and Adelaide. After Auckland, it will appear at the Sydney Arts Festival in January.

It's led by New Zealand-born Samoan Fez Faanana who was once on his way to a professional rugby career before becoming the corseted and bearded host of the burlesque cabaret show, once summed up as Aussie Cirque du Soleil meets RuPaul's Drag Race.

Last year at Q Theatre, Auckland audiences took to this blend of circus, drag, burlesque and comedy almost assuring repeat seasons. So now it's back with a new show, Close Encounters, which sees a trio of newcomers, join: contemporary dancer Thomas Gundry Greenfield, acrobat time lord Dale Woodbridge and Clayton-Wright.

He's described as an "anarchic provocateur" and a quick look at the 28-year-old's CV proves the point. One of his most popular shows was Sex Education, a no-holds barred interview with his mother about how she talked to him about the "birds and the bees" (not very much) in contrast to his father who bought the then-teenage Clayton-Wright gay porn.

He's also known for the long-duration show 107 Hours, where, based at the Glastonbury Festival, he played a bratty teenaged girl for 4.45 days. The performance, of course, was online as well as being watched by whoever wandered past the cabin he was based in.

Clayton-Wright might have thought a 107-hour long show would teach him endurance and resilience but says until he joined Briefs, he'd never done the kind of touring - four months on the road, shows six days a week - and physical performances the show involves.

Unsurprisingly, he no longer needs to go to a gym to keep fit but says it's also taught him the importance of emotional stamina: be nice and kind to the people you're around nearly 24/7 and be respectful to your fellow performers as well as those who part with hard-earned cash to watch your shows.

"A Briefs show is always going to be an entertaining experience; it's got a killer soundtrack and people love it because it's unlike anything they've seen before because it combines so many different elements. It's kind of funny; just a great night out."

