Gin Wigmore, Dragon, Pseudo Echo and more to play Summer Concert Tour

Wild blues rocker Gin Wigmore is headlining the Summer Concert Tour 2021.

Karl Puschmann is a senior entertainment writer and columnist for the New Zealand Herald.

New Zealand is set to turn into a funky town when the popular Summer Concert Tour kicks off early next year.

Five acts have just been announced to play the travelling event, which as usual will play Queenstown before heading north to play Taupo and Whitianga over Auckland Anniversary Weekend.

This year wild blues-rocker Gin Wigmore headlines the event, which has become a staple of the summer festival line-up and often sells out due to its focus on legacy acts and relaxed vibes.

Joining Wigmore on the lineup are scrappy Aussie pub-rockers The Angels, local rock legends Dragon, Kiwi new wave icons Mi-Sex and Australian 80s electro-rock chart-toppers Pseudo Echo.

This year organisers Greenstone Entertainment say they have gone for a "trans-Tasman" theme to ensure the concerts can go ahead within covid restrictions and that they have received approval from Immigration New Zealand for the International artists to enter the country.

"This gives peace of mind to concert fans that the artists will be able to come to New Zealand to perform," they said in a press release.

Concert attendees can expect an afternoon and early evening packed full of hits as each act comes with an arsenal of well loved tunes.

Headliner Wigmore has had three No.1 records with hits including Black Sheep, Oh My, Hey Ho and I Do.

The Angels are known for Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again and We Gotta Get Out of this Place amongst others. Dragon come armed with summer anthem April Sun in Cuba, the mighty Rain and Are You Old Enough while Mi-Sex will be rebooting the stage with the twitchy Computer Games, People and Blue Day.

Pseudo Echo dominated the airplay in 1987 with their thundering synth-driven cover of Funky Town which rocked our charts for a massive 19 weeks, and have a string of new wave hits to call on including A Beat for You and Don't Go.

The Summer Concert Tour 2021 first plays Queenstown's Gibbston Valley Winery on Saturday 23 January . A week later on Auckland's Anniversary Weekend the event stops in Taupo to play the Taupo Amphitheatre on Saturday 30, January and then heads to Whitianga's Waterways Arena overnight to play Sunday, January 31.

General tickets for all shows go on sale at 7am next Monday, 19th October, with various pre-sales beginning this week including Vodafone 48 Hours on Tuesday, the Greenstone Concert Club on Thursday and local presale tickets on Thursday.

All tickets available via www.greenstoneentertainment.co.nz