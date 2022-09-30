George Clooney with his wife Amal. Photo / AP

George Clooney has revealed one of the biggest "mistakes" he and wife Amal made with their five-year-old twins Ella and Alexander.

Speaking with US television program CBS Mornings, the couple talked about their young family with host Gayle King, who asked if the kids are "chatty".

"We've made a terrible mistake," the 61-year-old shared, confessing, "We taught them Italian."

"But we don't speak Italian," he added, "So we've armed them with a language they can harm us with. And we both don't really know what they're saying."

The Oscar-winner confirmed the twins speak both Italian and French and joked, "I'm from Kentucky, English is my second language."

Amal, 44, revealed during the interview that Alexander is "a big prankster."

"You've taught him all of these lessons," she said to George, "and he's now pranking his dad back."

The Ocean's Eleven star added his son's favourite superhero is Batman, a character he once portrayed.

"I go, 'You know, I was Batman,' and he goes, 'Yeah, but not anymore,'" he joked, referring to his portrayal in 1997's Batman and Robin.

He added, "If only he knew how true that was."

The Ticket to Paradise actor previously joked about the language barrier with his twins when asked about what interests they might have later in life.

When asked whether his kids would pursue acting one day, George told Entertainment Tonight that, "They can do whatever they want."

"My guess is that they're a little smarter than me, so, they'll probably do something — they already speak three languages, so, I'm still working on English."