Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa pictured during the 60th Golden Globe Awards. Photo / WireImage

No external injuries were found on the pair and initial tests revealed “both individuals had tested negative for carbon monoxide”, quashing suggestions from Hackman’s family they could have been overcome by fumes.

Connecticut chief medical examiner James Gill revealed in a recent interview that the circumstances should rule out a joint suicide.

Though Gill isn’t working on the Hackman case, he suggested that from his experience, the locations the couple were found make him think it was unlikely they had decided to end their lives together.

“I’ve seen cases like that – usually they’re together in bed,” he told People magazine.

“The fact that they’re in two separate locations tells me that I think that’s less likely”.

Gill said judging by the initial circumstances, it seemed as if the actor “may have collapsed”, citing his history of heart disease and the fact he wore a pacemaker.

Santa Fe fire chief Brian Moya speaks to media about the deaths of actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa. Photo / New York Times

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza had previously said that after an initial interrogation was conducted of Hackman’s pacemaker, his last event was recorded on February 17.

Mendoza said it was “a very good assumption that was th last day of Hackman’s life.

Gill also pointed out Hackman’s mobile nature at his advanced age could rule out that he died after his wife, questioning the theory he committed suicide because he no longer had a carer.

“Sometimes, we’ll see instances where someone is bedridden and maybe they have dementia and then their caregiver dies from a natural event,” he said.

“Then there’s no one there to take care of them and then they can die from dehydration or what have you. I don’t think that’s the case in this.”

It was also previously reported by authorities that the house front door was unlocked and open, and Hackman’s body was found “fully clothed with sunglasses next to his body”, indicating a fall of some sort.

A German shepherd was found dead in the bathroom, with two other surviving dogs also found.

Police said they were not ruling out overdose or heart attack theories.

Gene Hackman was known for his Oscar-winning turn in The French Connection.

The couple were known to be private and generally kept out of the public eye since Hackman’s retirement in 2004.

“He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa,” daughters Elizabeth and Leslie Hackman and granddaughter Annie Hackman said in a statement.

“We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss.”

